‘Pawsitive Readers’ program brings kids and animals together

Published 5:24 PM

The Coachella Valley Animal Campus launched a new program that gives kids the chance to sharpen their reading skills while giving shelter animals some companionship.

The Pawsitive Readers program began Wednesday and welcomes children of all ages to read aloud to dogs, cats and bunnies.

The program continues Wednesdays from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Organizers said the shelter is also accepting book donations for the program, which can be dropped off at 72-050 Pet Land Pl. in Thousand Palms.

The literacy program comes at a time where American students have continued to lose ground on reading skills in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the latest results of an exam known as the nation's report card.

