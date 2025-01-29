Skip to Content
The Palm Springs Leadership Association honors student from each PSUSD school

Palm Springs Unified School District
The Palm Springs Leadership Association is honoring a student from each of the Palm Springs Unified School District elementary, middle and high schools Wednesday night.

The association is comprised of PSUSD administrators and managers and the student honorees were nominated by their school principal "for success amidst one or more significant obstacles or challenges," according to PSUSD.

The students will receive their honors at the Richards Center for the Arts at Palm Springs High School.

During the event, one high schooler will be named the District Designee with the chance to move forward for a possible scholarship Region XIX of the Association of California School Administrators.

