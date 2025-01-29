Two Indio families displaced after fire damages their homes on Wednesday

Two families - a total of five adults and three children - are displaced after a blaze damaged both of their homes on Wednesday.

It started in the 83700 block of Cardinal Avenue near 48th Avenue and Van Buren Street just after 8:30 p.m. Firefighters were on scene quickly to find the front corner of the first home fully involved with lots of smoke, then the wind caused flames to quickly spread to the home next door. The Battalion Chief called for a second alarm to assist with tending to the spreading fire.

Indio Battalion Chief Joe Taylor said the occupants of both homes were able to get out safely and there were no injuries. However, the homes had to be red-tagged and are not habitable.

It took around an hour to knock down the fire, and firefighters expected to be on scene for at least two hours after to mop up and make sure it was fully extinguished and there were no hot spots.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.