Experts share basic precautions against bird flu in Riverside County

The Riverside University Health System reported 23 dairy and poultry farms in Riverside County tested positive for the Avian Influenza variant, called bird flu.

While it can be concerning if you are around animals at dairy and poultry farm, Barbara Cole, the Chief of Disease Control, says the risk to the general population is low.

Cole shared basic precautions that anyone can take whether or not they are in direct contact with animals.

Basic Precautions:

Wash your hands – especially if you are in contact with potentially infected animals

Wear protective gear if in direct contact (goggles, sleeved clothing, full body coverage, etc.)

Avoid touching your hands to your face (eyes and mouth especially)

Get your basic Influenza vaccine While the vaccine does not protect you from the Avian Influence (bird flu), it will protect you against contracting both viruses at the same time.

If you are not feeling well – stay home If you have a cough, fever, chills or any possible flu symptoms, stay home and avoid transmission.

Do not eat raw eggs or drink raw milk Research has not found that the virus can be transmitted through pasteurized dairy products, so make sure you are consuming properly.

Avoid unnecessary contact with wildlife Unless working at or directly with dairy and poultry farms, avoid contact. There have not been any cases reported of person to person transmission of bird flu.



More information can be found at https://www.ruhealth.org/ruhs-public-health/avianflu