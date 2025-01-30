Experts weigh in on Black Hawk helicopter after deadly mid-air collision

Aviation experts are shedding light on the UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter after one collided with American Airlines Flight 5342, leaving all on board presumed dead.

Officials said the Black Hawk, a four-blade, twin-engine military helicopter, is widely used for transport, rescue and combat missions.

"Right behind me is what's called a Pave Hawk, which is a Black Hawk helicopter," Fred Bell, CEO of Palm Springs Air Museum said. "This is the base model of the Sikorsky. This one has the long range refueling probe on the front of it."

Military officials confirmed that the three soldiers on board were experienced pilots.

Investigators are now analyzing flight data to determine how the collision occurred.

The FAA and NTSB continue to investigate, while families mourn the lives lost in the tragic crash.

