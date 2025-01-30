La Quinta Councilmember, Steve Sanchez, opposes county sanctuary measure

After the Riverside County Board of Supervisors passed a sanctuary measure earlier this week, one desert city official is speaking out.

The measure, passed on Tuesday, outlined new guidelines for protecting undocumented immigrants information and possible legal funding for those facing deportations.

City of La Quinta councilmember, Steve Sanchez, posted to Facebook his opposition to the measure, arguing resources are better utilized on other local issues.

Councilmember Sanchez's post read, "The county should prioritize urgent local issues—ensuring clean drinking water in unincorporated areas, maintaining roads and infrastructure, and using taxpayer money responsibly. If nonprofits or individuals want to assist with immigration-related legal matters, they are free to do so. However, until the county addresses its own pressing challenges, taxpayer funds should remain dedicated to infrastructure and services that directly benefit local residents.

With homeless veterans on our streets, animals being euthanized in our shelters, a growing mental health crisis, deteriorating roads, a lack of housing, and other critical concerns, county resources must be allocated where they are needed most. Furthermore, with fentanyl smuggling leading to thousands of deaths, human trafficking, gang-related crimes, and other serious threats, any extra county funds should be directed toward supporting law enforcement efforts to keep our communities safe."

Tonight, News Channel 3 speaks to the councilmember about his stance and any actions he plans to take against it.