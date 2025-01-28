Riverside County supervisors propose new policy to protect undocumented immigrants

County supervisors are proposing policy at today's Riverside County Board of Supervisors meeting that would evaluate how undocumented immigrants are protected and create a website with information and resources for immigrants.

Supervisor V. Manuel Perez, of District 4, and Supervisor Yxstian Gutierrez, of District 5, proposed the item.

If passed, the item will direct officials to evaluate "how data for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) participants and and law-abiding undocumented immigrants is collected, managed,

stored, and protected by the County of Riverside." Officials would also evaluate potential funding "to support law-abiding undocumented immigrants who face deportation proceedings."

This evaluation will be presented to the Board by February 25th.

The policy would also create a webpage that provides immigration information and resources.

Over 70 public speakers spoke on the item, both in-person and online, to voice their opinions.

The meeting is still in progress and the item has not yet been voted on. Stay with KESQ for the latest from the meeting, and later today, hear from supporters and opponents of the policy.

The full agenda is available on the Riverside County Meetings Portal, and to jump to this agenda item, you can view it here.