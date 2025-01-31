One Class at a Time: Jessica Salomon’s ‘Sammy’s Closet’ provides essential items for students



The Walter Clark Legal Group and News Channel 3 visited Toro Canyon Middle School to honor Miss Jessica Salomon as the "One Class at a Time" Teacher of the Month. She was awarded with $777.77 thanks to a generous donation from the Walter Clark Legal Group.

Salomon is a dedicated science teacher, but she's being recognized for her overwhelming support of her students.

Salomon created a program called "Sammy’s Closet," a school-based program that provides clothing and hygiene items to families in need, free of charge. “There was a student that needed items like personal hygiene items, clothing items, and I reached out to the administrator at the time, and he said the local church would provide donations,” Salamon said. “When I followed up with the student, she didn’t get anything.” That experience inspired Salamon to develop Sammy’s Closet, which has since become a support system for students, offering private access to essential items. Today, the program continues to help students in need.

The school's principal says this program has made an incredible impact on students who might otherwise go without the necessary basics like shoes or soap.

With her Teacher of the Month award, Salomon plans to use the donation to restock hygiene products for Sammy's Closet, ensuring that the closet remains a helpful resource for the community.

