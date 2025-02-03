Altadena resident honored for efforts during Eaton Fire

PASADENA, Calif. (CNS) - Rep. Judy Chu, D-Pasadena, today honored Altadena resident Edgar McGregor with a Certificate of Congressional Recognition for his "quiet but dogged heroism'' during the night the Eaton Fire erupted.

McGregor, a climate scientist, saw flames just blocks away from his home on Jan. 7. While evacuating his family, he also shared videos to alert his community and posted warnings on Facebook.

What began as a local weather page, Altadena Weather and Climate, with about 2,500 followers in early January, grew to 14,500 followers as McGregor tracked conditions during the Eaton Fire -- one of the worst natural disasters in American history, according to Chu.

The Eaton Fire destroyed more than 9,000 structures, left 20,000 people without a home and caused at least 17 deaths.

"I know that if it weren't for Edgar, many more people would have died that night,'' Chu said during a ceremony held in her Pasadena office.

"So, Edgar McGregor is a true hero of our community,'' she added.

McGregor, who has forecasted weather for the Altadena area for several years, said Jan. 7 will remain in "our lives forever."

He urged officials to improve communication systems to prevent similar tragedies.

"...We have the technology to know that these conditions are approaching and we have the power to say, seven days in advance, we need to be deploying our resources to these specific communities,'' McGregor said.

The Altadena resident echoed what meteorologists have said about the conditions that led to the devastating fires. In the last two years, the state experienced significant rainfall leading to an abundance of growth. However, in the wake of a nine-month dry spell for Southern California, the overgrown brush

and foliage dried up, serving as fuel for the Eaton Fire.

McGregor called for more public safety power shutoffs to prevent future fires. He also encouraged the planting of more native plants and trees.

"In the Altadena area, Russian sycamores and the coast live oaks that we find all over our canyons that didn't even burn, and those can really prevent fire from spreading from house to house,'' McGregor said.

Nick Arnzen, a member of the Altadena Town Council, also presented McGregor with a certificate. Arnzen, who lost his home to the Eaton Fire, said he was grateful to have someone like McGregor in the community.

"...The day before, when you said if there is a fire there will be no stopping it,'' Arnzen said, speaking for his family. "We heard it, and we packed up a little box."

The Arnzen family saved photos that weren't digitized, among other items -- decades-old memories preserved for the future.