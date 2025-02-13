Skip to Content
Pickleball expansion: How will it impact existing courts at one local park?

Published 11:49 AM

The city of Palm Springs will possibly finalize approval for the pickleball court expansion project at Demuth Park at Thursday's city council meeting.

According to Palm Springs Parks & Recreation, the project will cost $6 million and double the number of courts at Demuth from 12 to 24. Measure J funds will help to pay for the project.

But some residents are concerned about the availability of facilities during construction and the timeline for renovations to the existing courts.

If approved, the project is set to begin in April and be completed by winter 2026.

Luis Avila

Luis Avila joined KESQ News Channel 3 as a multimedia journalist in June 2024.

