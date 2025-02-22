PSPD: Juvenile arrested for Five Guys armed robbery with a BB gun

A juvenile was arrested Friday night for an armed robbery of a Palm Springs Five Guys restaurant.

Palm Springs Police Chief Andy Mills announced the incident via Instagram.

According to Mills, the juvenile stole money from the store with a BB gun.

The suspect fled the scene shortly after, leading to a foot pursuit. The suspect was taken safely into custody for robbery.

Officers located the weapon near the scene.

Mills warning via his post that foot pursuits can be one of the most dangerous tasks for an officer.

"Palm Springs PD will risk life and limb to take criminals into custody. Hopefully this kid will use this as a learning experience and fly right."

It is unknown what charges the juvenile may face.