Irish community reacts to authentic pub closing during final St. Patrick’s Day celebration

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. (KESQ) – The Coachella Valley Irish community say they're facing a significant loss.

O'Caine's Irish Pub in Rancho Mirage is closing its doors March 29 due to rising rent and struggling to financially recover post pandemic.

Over 31 million Americans claim Irish ancestry according to U.S. Census Bureau 2021 data.

News Channel 3's Shay Lawson spoke with customers enjoying the pubs final St. Patrick's Day celebration on Monday.

To hear their reaction, watch News Channel 3 at 10 and 11 p.m.

