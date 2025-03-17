Skip to Content
News

Irish community reacts to authentic pub closing during final St. Patrick’s Day celebration

By
Published 6:26 PM

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. (KESQ) – The Coachella Valley Irish community say they're facing a significant loss.

O'Caine's Irish Pub in Rancho Mirage is closing its doors March 29 due to rising rent and struggling to financially recover post pandemic.

Over 31 million Americans claim Irish ancestry according to U.S. Census Bureau 2021 data

News Channel 3's Shay Lawson spoke with customers enjoying the pubs final St. Patrick's Day celebration on Monday.

To hear their reaction, watch News Channel 3 at 10 and 11 p.m.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Shay Lawson

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content