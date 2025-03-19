Firebirds fall to Silver Knights, drop 4th straight game for first time in franchise history

PALM DESERT, CA (March 19, 2025) — The Coachella Valley Firebirds fell to the Henderson Silver Knights on Wednesday night by the final score of 2-1.

Firebirds fall yet again to the last-place Henderson Silver Knights, losing their 4th straight game. Coachella Valley is top 3 in the division but just 1-5 against Henderson this season. On to Calgary Friday. @KESQ — Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) March 20, 2025

After a scoreless first frame, Henderson scored both their games in the 2nd period.

Brandon Biro scored the Firebirds’ lone goal with 2:40 left in the third period.

Coachella Valley’s record falls to 32-21-2-5 on the season and 1-5 against the Silver Knights.

Read the game’s full box score HERE.

This is the first time in franchise history that Coachella Valley has lost four straight games.