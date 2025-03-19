Skip to Content
Firebirds fall to Silver Knights, drop 4th straight game for first time in franchise history

Firebirds
today at 10:31 PM
Published 10:29 PM

PALM DESERT, CA (March 19, 2025) — The Coachella Valley Firebirds fell to the Henderson Silver Knights on Wednesday night by the final score of 2-1.

After a scoreless first frame, Henderson scored both their games in the 2nd period.

Brandon Biro scored the Firebirds’ lone goal with 2:40 left in the third period.

Coachella Valley’s record falls to 32-21-2-5 on the season and 1-5 against the Silver Knights.

This is the first time in franchise history that Coachella Valley has lost four straight games.

Blake Arthur

Sports Director Blake Arthur joined the KESQ/CBS Local 2 team in August of 2015. Learn more about Blake here.

