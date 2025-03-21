Skip to Content
News

Practice 1 complete at Thermal Club ahead of inaugural INDYCAR race Sunday

KESQ
By
Updated
today at 5:57 PM
Published 5:49 PM

THERMAL, Calif. (KESQ) - The NTT IndyCar Series is in town for the second event of the 2025 season and the first-ever race at the Thermal Club.

Friday was Practice 1, an opportunity for teams to test the track, which features 17 turns.

27 drivers will compete in Sunday's race, scheduled for 12pm local time on FOX.

You can find more race information HERE.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for continuing coverage.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Blake Arthur

Sports Director Blake Arthur joined the KESQ/CBS Local 2 team in August of 2015. Learn more about Blake here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content