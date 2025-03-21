Practice 1 complete at Thermal Club ahead of inaugural INDYCAR race Sunday
THERMAL, Calif. (KESQ) - The NTT IndyCar Series is in town for the second event of the 2025 season and the first-ever race at the Thermal Club.
"This place is a cheese grater for tires." 🧀🛞@ArrowMcLaren driver @PatricioOWard on the track here at the Thermal Club for the inaugural @IndyCar Grand Prix this Sunday. Tire degradation is a major topic amongst the teams. @KESQ pic.twitter.com/xRUgtLj7h1— Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) March 21, 2025
Friday was Practice 1, an opportunity for teams to test the track, which features 17 turns.
A stunning backdrop for Practice 1 😍 pic.twitter.com/IFZPtA5wSN— NTT INDYCAR SERIES (@IndyCar) March 21, 2025
27 drivers will compete in Sunday's race, scheduled for 12pm local time on FOX.
