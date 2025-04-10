Learn to do business with local governments and agencies at ‘Coachella Valley Local Government Vendor Fair’

Coachella Valley local governments and agencies are inviting business owners to learn about the process to do business with them.

The 2nd annual Coachella Valley Local Government Vendor Fair will be held next Wednesday, April 16, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Palm Springs Convention Center, 277 N. Avenida Caballeros.

This free event will feature decision makers from more than a dozen cities and agencies available to discuss how to get started doing business with them in a number of areas, including landscaping, painting, web development, marketing, and many other different services.

News Channel 3's Peter Daut spoke with Palm Springs City Councilmember Jeffrey Bernstein about the free event and why it's important.

Registration is necessary - To register or get more information, visit palmspringsca.gov.