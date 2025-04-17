Palm Springs police report lower crime numbers for first quarter

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Crime across several key categories in Palm Springs declined during the first quarter of 2025, according to statistics released this week by the Palm Springs Police Department.

Larceny-theft cases totaled 237 from January through March 2025, down from 312 during the same period a year ago, while vehicle-related thefts dropped to 50 from 65, the department said.

Police reported 155 assault-related cases, down from 165 during the same period in 2024. The category includes aggravated assault, simple assault and intimidation.

The number of burglary cases totaled 24 compared to 49 in 2024 -- a decrease of nearly 40%.

No arson cases were reported by the department during the first quarter of 2025.

"Overall, these numbers are a positive reflection of our ongoing efforts in community policing and proactive crime prevention. We continue to monitor trends closely to maintain a safe environment for all who live, work and visit Palm Springs,'' the department said in a statement.