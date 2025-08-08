Splash House kicks off Friday in Palm Springs

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - The first weekend of Splash House is set to kick off on Friday with "After Hours" at the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway.

The first weekend of Splash House is sold out, bringing thousands to the Coachella Valley. It's taking place on Aug. 8-10.

Friday night will see a special set by Diplo and BLOND:ISH, as well as Chicago’s Azzecca.

The popular poolside festival takes place Saturday and Sunday at the Saguaro, Renaissance, and Riviera (formerly Margaritaville) in Palm Springs.

Weekend One highlights include viral hitmaker ACRAZE, SoCal party-starter Disco Lines, genre-bending British icon TroyBoi, tech house groover Westend, techno provocateur Eli Brown, and rising star San Pacho. The weekend continues with high-tempo heat from Brooklyn-based jigitz, Bristol native NOTION, Grammy-nominated producer Wuki, Irish duo 49th & Main, Italian underground favorite Matisa, bass house boss Nostalgix, powerhouse producer Marten Hørger, UK bass slammer ATRIP, and the euphoric stylings from dance-pop favorite Hayden James. Rounding it out are bubbling rising talent including Loods, HILLS, JADED, Swimming Paul, Daniel Allan, RaeCola, and Devault.

The "After Hours" Saturday night will feature Wax Motif and Matroda’s collaborative project Waxtroda.

Weekend 2 takes place on Aug. 15-17. Limited tickets remain on sale, according to organizers.

Visit splashhouse.com for more information.

The poolside festival will take place during triple-digit heat in the Coachella Valley. Palm Springs broke a 50-year record on Thursday, topping out at 119.

Temperatures are expected to remain over 110 degrees over the weekend.

American Medical Response (AMR) workers spoke with News Channel 3 during last year's festival about avoiding heat-related illnesses.

Earlier this week, health officials shared a reminder to residents across the county to protect themselves against extreme heat and heat-related illness.