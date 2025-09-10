Harold Matzner laid to rest, public Celebration of Life to be held on Oct. 21

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - "Mr. Palm Springs" Harold Matzner was peacefully laid to rest on Wednesday.

Loved ones shared that a public Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, October 21 in the Palm Springs area. Further details will be released in the upcoming weeks.

Statement sent to News Channel 3

"The family of Harold Matzner wishes to share that he was peacefully laid to rest today, September 10, in a private ceremony attended by close family members. The family is deeply grateful for the outpouring of love and support during this time."

Matzner, a prominent local philanthropist and icon of Palm Springs, died at the age of 88 on Thursday. Matzner was widely known as "Mr. Palm Springs," who helped transform the city into a world-class destination for arts and civic life.

He was the chair of the Palm Springs International Film Festival Film Awards for more than 20 years, saving the festival from near collapse in 1999.

Harold Matzner speaks with News Channel 3 in what would be his final interview

He is survived by his partner for life, Shellie Reade; his son, Devin; his daughter, Laura; his grandchildren, Elizabeth and Emily; his nephew, Jason; and his two Cavalier King Charles spaniels, Little Guy and Doc.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the charity of your choice, in honor of Harold Matzner’s extraordinary spirit of giving.