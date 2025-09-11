Skip to Content
‘Healthy Desert, Healthy You’ Environmental Health Summit underway

By ,
today at 7:54 PM
Published 8:52 PM

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. (KESQ) - The 2nd annual "Healthy Desert, Healthy You" Environmental Health Summit presented by the Desert Healthcare District and Foundation got underway on Thursday with a full slate of panels.

The event, being held at the Westin Rancho Mirage, brings together experts from across the valley to talk about various community health topics ranging from renewable energy and a sustainable future, to air quality, to infrastructure.

News Channel 3's First Alert Meteorologist Spencer Blum was there and spoke with vendors, panelists, and organizers about some of the issues, including some related to his work every day.

The Environmental Health Summit continues on Friday.

For more information, visit healthydeserthealthyyou.com.

