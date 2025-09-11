Son of Barbara Keating, Palm Springs resident killed in 9/11, speaks of closure after mother’s remains identified

NEW YORK, NY (CNN) - Palm Springs resident Barbara Keating was killed in the September 11 terror attacks when the plane she was on board crashed into the World Trade Center.

Twenty-four years later, her family recently gained a new sense of closure when her remains were identified by the New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner (OCME).

The OCME has been working to identify 9/11 victims using DNA reference samples from their families. So far, the OCME has identified the remains of 1,653 individuals killed in the attack.

Keating’s son Paul says his family is eternally grateful for the work being done to give families like his answers.

Paul Keating spoke with CNN Correspondent Leigh Waldman about the identification and the sense of closure it gave to Barbara's family.

News Channel 3's Jeff Stahl highlighted Keating's story in 2021, when St. Theresa Catholic Church in Palm Springs held its annual remembrance ceremony.