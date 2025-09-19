Skip to Content
SCE rate increase draws concern from Coachella Valley residents

Published 7:00 PM

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Residential electricity customers of Southern California Edison (SCE) will see a nearly 10% increase in their monthly power bills, following a unanimous vote by the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC).

The rate hike, which takes effect next month, is expected to cost the average household an additional $17 per month, or roughly $200 per year. However, for residents in hotter, high-usage areas like the Coachella Valley, the increase could be much steeper.

Take, for example, a Palm Springs resident who uses approximately 1,799 kilowatt-hours of electricity in a month. That level of usage currently costs around $759. With the new rates, a 10% increase would add about $75 more to their monthly bill, totaling an extra $900 per year.

SCE says the increase is necessary to address rising operational costs and fund wildfire safety infrastructure.

While the rate hike has been approved, it’s already drawing concern from SCE customers who say they are struggling with high energy bills — particularly during extreme heat months when air conditioning is a necessity, not a luxury.

