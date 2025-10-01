Man who started Line Fire sentenced to 16 years to life in prison

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KESQ) - The 34-year-old who started the destructive Line Fire last year near Highland has been sentenced to 16 years to life in prison.

Justin Wayne Halstenberg, 34, of Norco, was officially sentenced on Wednesday in San Bernardino. He had been convicted of seven counts related to the Line Fire, and two counts related to a subsequent fire, including aggravated arson of forest land, property, and possession of flammable materials.

The Line Fire was first sparked on September 5, 2024. It went on to burn more than 43,000 acres, causing over $14.5M in damages, and injuring six firefighters.

Authorities said Halstenberg, a delivery driver from Norco, attempted to start three fires within an hour — two that were extinguished by firefighters and a good Samaritan but the third became the Line Fire.

Halstenberg's vehicle was tied to areas where the fires were started.