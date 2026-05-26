Skip to Content
News

COD Trustee Ruben Perez arrested on suspicion of DUI for second time

Ruben Perez
KESQ
Ruben Perez
By
Updated
today at 4:14 PM
Published 3:40 PM

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) - College of the Desert trustee Ruben Perez was arrested overnight Monday, with multiple sources showing he was arrested on suspicion of a DUI. We are working to confirm additional details.

Perez, 32, was arrested shortly after midnight by the California Highway Patrol on Country Club and Washington in Palm Desert, jail records show.

Details on his arrest were not available. We have reached out to CHP for more information. He is scheduled to appear in court on August 5.

Perez confirmed his arrest and revealed he is taking a leave of absence to address alcoholism and depression.

"After deep reflection, I am entering a professional treatment program to address alcoholism and depression. I’m taking an immediate leave of absence from my public responsibilities.

Serving as a College of the Desert trustee and the County have been a tremendous honor, and I am committed to getting healthy and returning stronger personally and professionally.

I take full responsibility for my actions and apologize to my family, colleagues, and constituents. I respectfully ask for privacy and prayers as I focus on my recovery"

- Ruben Perez statement

It's Perez's second DUI arrest in three years.

His first arrest came in February 2023 in La Quinta. A year later, he pleaded guilty to charges and was sentenced to four days in custody, which he would serve under a work release program. He was also sentenced to 36 months of summary probation. Probation terms include enrolling in and satisfactorily completing a first-offender DUI program for nine months, which had to be completed by June 18, 2025.

Perez serves as the Vice Chair of the COD board of trustees. He represents Area 1 and his term ends in November.

Perez is the son of Riverside County District 4 Supervisor Manuel Pérez.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Jesus Reyes

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.