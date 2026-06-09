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Harold Matzner’s Palm Springs estate up hits the market for $19.5M

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Published 7:23 PM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - The home of the late advertising executive Harold Matzner is hitting the real estate market, the Beverly Hills Estates announced.

The Palm Springs estate lists at $19.5 million, making it a potential record in the community. The sale is said to be for a charitable foundation.

The property is roughly 1.5 acres and includes 3 homes, 2 pools, and 4 spas. Matzner's estate was built in 1982.

The most expensive home last sold in Palm Springs was back in 2022 for $13.6 million.

Matzner was a prominent entrepreneur, humanitarian, and philanthropist in the Coachella Valley. He was also the longtime chair of the Palm Springs International Film Festival and Film Awards for more than 20 years.

Widely known as "Mr. Palm Springs," Matzner died in September at the age of 88.

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