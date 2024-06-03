Cyndi Lauper announces farewell tour, adds stop at Acrisure Arena

Pop legend Cyndi Lauper will embark on the "Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Farewell Tour" on Oct. 18 and will perform at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert on Sunday, Nov. 24.

This tour marks Lauper's first major run in a decade and she will be joined by special guests who will soon be revealed.

Tickets will be available through presale beginning Tuesday, June 4, while general sales will begin Friday, June 7 at 10 a.m. via ticketmaster.com. Fans can also purchase VIP Packages, which may include premium tickets, a guided backstage tour, pre-show VIP Lounge, exclusive tour poster and more. VIP package contents vary based on offer selected. For more information, visit vipnation.com.

The announcement of her farewell tour coincides with the announcement of her feature-length documentary "Let The Canary Sing" that will be released on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada on June 4, exploring Lauper's career and personal life.

