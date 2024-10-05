Skip to Content
Acrisure Arena

Lakers play the Phoenix Suns on Sunday; Lebron James and Anthony Davis expected to play

KESQ
Published 3:15 PM

The Los Angeles Lakers will play the Phoenix Suns for their second preseason game at Acrisure Arena.

Superstar tandem Lebron James and Anthony Davis, who did not play against the Timberwolves, are expected to play against the Suns.

With Bronny playing his first NBA game on Friday, there is a possible chance for Lakers fans to see the all-time scoring leader and his son in action.

Lebron and Bronny James will also make history, becoming the first father-son duo to play together on the same NBA team.

Tip-off is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. as the Lakers look to bounce back from their 124-107 loss against the Timberwolves.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of Lakers basketball in the Coachella Valley.

Kenji Ito

