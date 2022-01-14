2nd legislator reports having COVID since session started

PHOENIX (AP) — A second Arizona state presentative has reporting having COVID-19 since the Legislature’s annual session began Monday. Tucson Democrat Daniel Hernandez Jr. said Thursday on Twitter that he had tested positive for COVID-19. Hernandez said he was “thankful to be vaccinated and boosted” and was currently asymptomatic and quarantining at home. Earlier Thursday, Democratic Rep. Marcelino Quiñonez of Phoenix announced he was infected with COVID-19. He said he was vaccinated and had no symptoms. Hernandez has served in the Arizona House since 2017 and last year announced his candidacy for Congress.