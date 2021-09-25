Skip to Content
Breaking News
By
today at 11:21 PM
Published 10:49 PM

Part of Palm Canyon Drive closed due to crash

KESQ

East Palm Canyon Drive between South Farrell Drive and Escoba are closed due to a crash.

The incident happened near the intersection of East Palm Canyon and Farrell Drive at 10:15 p.m. tonight.

The Palm Springs Police Department and the Palm Springs Fire Department are currently on the scene of that collision right now.

It's unclear if there were any injuries, or what caused the crash.

Stay with News Channel 3 for more updates on this developing story.

Local News / News Headlines / Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

Jennifer Franco

Jennifer Franco is the weekend anchor/weekday reporter for KESQ News Channel 3

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content