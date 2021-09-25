Part of Palm Canyon Drive closed due to crash

Breaking News

East Palm Canyon Drive between South Farrell Drive and Escoba are closed due to a crash.

The incident happened near the intersection of East Palm Canyon and Farrell Drive at 10:15 p.m. tonight.

The Palm Springs Police Department and the Palm Springs Fire Department are currently on the scene of that collision right now.

It's unclear if there were any injuries, or what caused the crash.

