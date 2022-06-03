At least 20 people being treated for injuries after crash involving bus in Cabazon

CAL FIRE crews are on scene of a crash involving a Greyhound bus and a car off the I-10 freeway heading eastbound near Malki Road in Cabazon.

The crash was reported around 11 a.m.

At least 20 people are being treated at local hospitals for various injuries at this time, with at least 5 ambulances called to the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, traffic is being impacted on the eastbound side of the I-10 with one lane closed. Stay with News Channel 3 for updates on this breaking news.