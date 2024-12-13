Drone sightings over Temecula spark speculation, questions

Following increasing reports from residents in New Jersey and other East Coast cities about mysterious large drones in the skies at night, reports have circulated in recent days from residents in Temecula who say they're seeing similar unexplained flying objects hovering over the desert city.

There's no word on who is flying them or why, and there is no indication of any illegal activity. But given the attention generated by the East Coast drone sightings, the reports have some residents on edge.

One person in Temecula posted a video on TikTok earlier this week, showing several illuminated drones hovering over the area.

"There's so many. There's like 10. And they're all over the city,'' the person can be heard saying on the video.

Officials at Camp Pendleton, which is in northern San Diego County, issued a statement this week saying it is aware of residents reporting drone flights, but none of the drones are associated with the military base.

Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco suggested on a local radio show this week that Southern California Edison could be flying drones in the area. The utility, however, while acknowledging that it does use drones to inspect its infrastructure, insisted it does not fly them at night.

Responding to increased numbers of reports of drone activity, the Federal Aviation Administration even issued a statement Friday offering guidelines for people who fly the devices.

"More and more people are using drones, which means more people are noticing them in the sky,'' according to the FAA statement.

The agency noted that it investigates "all reports of unsafe operations'' of drones. "However, you don't need specific authorization from the FAA to fly drones in most locations."

Any drone that weighs more than about a half-pound must be registered with the FAA, and it must have a registration number displayed on the device. People who fly drones at night must have a drone pilot certificate, and it must be equipped with lights.

But in general, flying a drone at altitudes less than 400 feet is generally permitted as long as it is not within controlled airspace around an airport, or over military bases or national security facilities.

"You can land a drone anywhere provided the landing area is safe and is not prohibited by local, state or federal laws,'' according to the FAA.

The information provides little comfort to the people spotting the drones in Temecula who just want answers about who is responsible for them.

"I don't think it's regular off-the-shelf drones that (are being) flown around here,'' resident Bryan Dirkes told Fox LA. "Based on what we saw it was a pretty good size, almost the size of a small vehicle or car.''

Federal officials issued a statement Thursday in response to the drone activity reported in the New Jersey area, saying there is ``no evidence at this time that the reported drone sightings pose a national security or public safety threat or have a foreign nexus.''