Marine commander fired nine months after fatal San Diego County helicopter crash

The commander of a Miramar-based helicopter squadron has been fired nine months after a San Diego County helicopter crash that killed all five Marines aboard the aircraft.

Lt. Col. Nicholas J. Harvey, who headed Heavy Helicopter Squadron 361, was relieved of command last month "due to a loss of trust and confidence in his ability to continue to serve in that position," according to a statement from the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing. The statement did not discuss specifics on Harvey's dismissal or whether the crash was a factor.

The investigation into the cause of the crash remains ongoing.

The CH-53E helicopter carrying the Marines departed Creech Air Force Base, in Indian Springs, Nevada on Feb. 6 and was headed back to Marine Corps Air Station Miramar.

The aircraft wreckage was located the following day in Pine Valley.

The Marines killed in the crash were identified as:

-- Lance Cpl. Donovan Davis, 21, of Olathe, Kansas, a CH-53E helicopter crew chief;

-- Sgt. Alec Langen, 23, of Chandler, Arizona, a CH-53E helicopter crew chief;

-- Capt. Benjamin Moulton, 27, of Emmett, Idaho, a CH-53E helicopter pilot;

-- Capt. Jack Casey, 26, of Dover, New Hampshire, a CH-53E helicopter pilot;

-- Capt. Miguel Nava, 28, of Traverse City, Michigan, a CH-53E helicopter pilot.