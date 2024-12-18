LA Deputy Mayor placed on leave following FBI investigation over bomb threat

Los Angeles Deputy Mayor of Public Safety Brian Williams was placed on administrative leave following an investigation into a bomb threat he allegedly made against City Hall earlier this year, Mayor Karen Bass' office announced today.

The Mayor's Office was notified that the FBI searched Williams' home Tuesday as part of their investigation, according to a statement from the office.

"The mayor takes this matter very seriously,'' Deputy Mayor of Communications Zach Seidl said in a statement. "When the threat was reported, LAPD investigated and determined there was no immediate danger. Following additional investigation, LAPD referred this matter to the FBI for further investigation."

According to a Los Angeles Police Department statement, the agency's initial investigation determined Williams was likely the "source of the threat."

"Due to the department's working relationship with Mr. Williams, the investigation was referred to the FBI,'' LAPD said in a statement. "The FBI remains the investigating agency."

"No additional information is being released,'' the LAPD added.

A representative for the FBI did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Williams joined Bass' office in March 2023. He was tasked with working closely with critical safety departments such as police, fire, Los Angeles World Airports police, and emergency. Prior to his appointment, Williams served seven years as the executive director of the Los Angeles County Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commission.

Williams also previously served as deputy mayor under Mayor James Hahn, where he was responsible for the management and oversight of the Department of Transportation, Public Works and Information Technology Agency.