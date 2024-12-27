New Year’s traffic laws target autonomous vehicles, e-bikes, sideshows

New Year's Day will mark the advent of new laws impacting Inland Empire motorists, as well as those statewide, with provisions intended to deter speed contests and "sideshows," improve electric bicycle safety and ensure autonomous vehicles maintain uninterrupted monitoring systems.

As of Jan. 1, if a person is arrested for conspiring to orchestrate a street race or sideshow by erecting a barricade, his or her vehicle can be impounded under Assembly Bill 1978. Sideshows entail street stunts in which parties perform "doughnuts," or high-speed circles, burn-outs and other risky maneuvers, according to the California Highway Patrol.

AB 2186, which also takes effect at the start of 2025, specifies that anyone caught directly taking part in an unlawful race within a parking facility can be arrested and have their vehicle impounded for 30 days.

AB 3085 authorizes law enforcement agencies to seize vehicles confirmed to have been used in speed contests and sideshows -- or operated by spectators -- by way of a warrant.

AB 2645 establishes that, starting next year, transportation agencies operating electronic toll collection systems may post ``real-time license plate data'' on vehicles identified by the CHP during Amber and other emergency alerts anywhere in the state.

Multiple new laws address e-bike safety, beginning with AB 1271, which defines criteria for testing lithium-ion batteries.

``It requires these devices and their components, such as batteries and charging systems, to be tested by accredited laboratories to meet specific safety standards,'' the CHP said. ``The bill also mandates labeling these products to show compliance with safety regulations, ensuring consumers are informed. Furthermore, it prohibits distributing, selling or leasing e-bikes and related equipment unless they meet these standards, aiming to reduce risks like fire hazards.''

The law provides a one-year grace period for uniform development of battery testing, so it doesn't fully take effect until Jan. 1, 2026.

However, AB 1774 goes into effect on Wednesday, making it unlawful to modify an e-bike's speed to the extent it no longer operates like a typical e-bike. Devices that enable someone to significantly increase the speed of the two-wheelers are also prohibited from being sold in the state under the new law.

Owners of plug-in electric or hybrid vehicles who have ``clean air vehicle'' stickers and have become accustomed to using HOV lanes -- even when they're alone -- no longer need to worry about giving up the allowance on Sept. 30, the original sunset date under state and federal regulations. AB 2678 extended the HOV access dispensation to Jan. 1, 2027.

Meanwhile, Senate Bill 1313, which goes into effect Wednesday, will make it an infraction to install a device that's ``designed for neutralizing, disabling, or otherwise interfering with a driver monitoring system that is engaged when drivers are utilizing advanced driver assistance system features or autonomous technology.''

The systems, most prominent in Teslas, are intended to detect deficiencies in driver alertness and compensate.

AB 2111 makes it a criminal offense to alter a license plate's reflective coating ``to avoid detection from any entity, not just law enforcement,'' according to the CHP.

The agency said that SB 905 creates a new statutory offense, starting in 2025, known as ``Automotive Property Theft for Resale.'' The law creates penalties for ``possessing stolen property obtained from a vehicle with the intent to sell or exchange the property for value.''

The value, however, must be in excess of $950.