Riverside County surpasses 15,000 coronavirus cases
On Thursday, Riverside County officially surpassed 15,000 total cases of coronavirus.
Riverside County reported 238 new cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 15,142 with over 201,000 tested. 7,272 patients have recovered from the virus.
Riverside University Public Health System projections show that by July 7, there will be 18,811 cases. The current doubling rate is 28.0 days, a slight decrease from a rate of 28.7 just a few days ago.
There were three additional death reported since Tuesday, increasing the total number of coronavirus-related deaths to 435.
According to the county's epidemiology report, the majority of deaths in Riverside County have been in the 65-84 age group.
Hospitalizations continued to decrease slightly, this time by 3 patients, but patients in the ICU also continued to slightly increase, today by 2 more. There are a total of 311 patients in the hospital, which includes 95 patients in the ICU.
The number of hospitalizations includes 19 patients from correctional facilities and 10 from Imperial County, county data from June 24 shows. We will update this data as soon as new information is released.
According to California tracking, which takes into account confirmed positive and suspected cases, there are 437 patients hospitalized, an increase of 104 patients compared to two weeks ago.
There are 122 suspect & positive patients in the ICU, with 22% of ICU beds available.
Indio has the most cases in the Coachella Valley with 1,129. Palm Desert has the most deaths in the Coachella Valley with 29.
The city of Riverside has 2,196 cases, the most in the entire county. The city also has the most deaths with 121.
Cases in Coachella Valley cities & communities (As of 6/25/2020)
· Bermuda Dunes
Confirmed Cases: 35
Deaths: 1
· Cabazon
Confirmed Cases: 14
Deaths: 1
· Cathedral City
Confirmed Cases: 518
Deaths: 4
· Coachella
Confirmed Cases: 956
Deaths: 11
· Desert Edge
Confirmed Cases: 12
Deaths: 0
· Desert Hot Springs
Confirmed Cases: 234
Deaths: 2
· Desert Palms
Confirmed Cases: 12
Deaths: 0
· Garnet
Confirmed Cases: 40
Deaths: 0
· Indian Wells
Confirmed Cases: 17
Deaths: 0
· Indio
Confirmed Cases: 1,129
Deaths: 25
· La Quinta
Confirmed Cases: 237
Deaths: 10
· Mecca
Confirmed Cases: 159
Deaths: 4
· North Shore
Confirmed Cases: 58
Deaths: 1
· Oasis
Confirmed Cases: 91
Deaths: 0
· Palm Desert
Confirmed Cases: 344
Deaths: 29
· Palm Springs
Confirmed Cases: 249
Deaths: 15
· Rancho Mirage
Confirmed Cases: 86
Deaths: 9
· Sky Valley
Confirmed Cases: 6
Deaths: 0
· Thermal
Confirmed Cases: 70
Deaths: 0
· Thousand Palms
Confirmed Cases: 37
Deaths: 0
· County Jails
There are 247- cases in the County's jails, with 2 deaths, and 207 recoveries.· State Jails
There are 1,044 cases in the state's jails
Click here for cases by zip code
Symptoms
- Fever
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Chills
- Repeated shaking with chills
- Muscle pain
- Headache
- Sore throat
- New loss of taste or smell
You can call the Centers for Disease Control with any questions at 211 and 800–CDC –INFO (800 – 232 – 4636).
If you want to be seen at Eisenhower Health, call their 24-hour coronavirus hotline first at 760-837-8988 or 760-TEST988. Avoid the spread of this illness.
These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC.
If you are experiencing a medical emergency, call 911.
How to get tested
On Monday, Riverside County passes 100,000 tests given.
Remember, you can get tested even if you do not have symptoms. Testing was expanded to include all residents on April 17.
There are testing site all over the valley now.
Click here to find the closest testing site to you
Riverside County operates testing sites in Indio, Blythe, Perris, Riverside, and Lake Elsinore.
If you want to get tested at one of the other five Riverside County testing sites, you will need to call 800-945-6171 to set up an appointment. Officials said the turnaround time for test results is typically 3-4 days.
A walk-up testing site opened on Monday at the Cathedral City library. The site will be open from Monday through Saturday from 8 am to 4 pm. Call for an appointment by calling (800) 945-6171.
There is a testing site open in Coachella, on 85365 Dillon Road. The Coachella site will be open Fridays and Saturdays. Call (833) 624-1097 to set-up a testing appointment.
The state also opened eight testing sites across Riverside County that could test 1,000 people every day.
The following locations will be open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. by appointment only:
- Moses Schaffer Community Center
21565 Steele Peak
Perris, CA 92570
- Mead Valley Senior Center
21091 Rider St., Suite 102
Perris, CA 92570
- Jurupa Valley Fleet Center
5293 Mission Boulevard
Riverside, CA 92509
- Nellie Weaver Hall
3737 Crestview
Norco, CA 92860
The following locations will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.:
- Lozano Community Center
12-800 West Arroyo
Desert Hot Springs, CA 92240
- Noble Creek Community Center
390 W. Oak Valley Parkway
Beaumont, CA 92223
- Valle Vista Community Center
43935 E. Acacia Ave.
Hemet, CA 92544
Appointments at these facilities can be made online by going to https://lhi.care/covidtesting or calling 888-634-1123.
