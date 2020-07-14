Riverside County reports 20% positivity rate; 182 more recoveries

Coronavirus

Riverside County health officials released the latest update on the coronavirus pandemic showing changes over the past 24 hours.

On Tuesday, the county reported 733 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total up to 26,481.

Public Health Director Kim Saruwatari noted that the county's positivity rate is currently 20%, nearly three times the state's threshold of 8%.

Saruwatari said during Tuesday's Board of Supervisors meeting that cases have been shifting to the younger demographic and that cases are rising in the 5 to 17 and 18 to 39 age groups.

5-17 - 1,716 cases

18-39 - 11,009 (Highest amount of cases in an age group)

The current trajectory has Riverside County reaching 29,809 cases by July 20. The current doubling rate, days it takes to double cases, stands at 23.7 days.

Public Health Officer Dr. Cameron Kaiser advised residents not to gather with people you don't live with, warning that if the county doesn't reduce these kinds of high-risk transmissions, "then the state will step in and make us."

Riverside County also reported three additional coronavirus-related deaths today, bringing the total up to 553.

Over 294,000 tests have been conducted and 9,893 people have recovered from coronavirus.

Kaiser noted during today's supervisors meeting that test results may be delayed by "a week or longer."

"A drop followed by a sharp rise in cases should tell you that those cases have been here all along and only now are they being incorporated into our system," Kaiser said.

Kaiser cited the county's high positivist rate (which now sits at about 20%) and increasing hospitalization.

As of Monday, July 14, ICU bed usage was at 98.2%, just seven patients short of reaching 100% again. 139 of the 378 ICU beds in use are for coronavirus positive patients.

Hospitlizations continued its downward trend on Monday, with 68.7% of hospital beds around the county being used.

As for how hospitalizations stand today in Riverside County, there were 25 more coronavirus patients hospitalized, bringing the total back up to 536.

The number of ICU patients decreased by 3 patients, bringing that total to 136 patients.

According to the Emergency Management Department, there are 6 inmates and 6 patients from Imperial County hospitalized in Riverside County.

COACHELLA VALLEY NUMBERS

The city of Indio has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths. Today, Indio reported 28 more cases and no additional deaths. Indio now has 1965 cases and 44 deaths.

Cases in Coachella Valley cities & communities (As of 7/14/2020)

· Bermuda Dunes

Confirmed Cases: 66

Deaths: 1

· Cabazon

Confirmed Cases: 25

Deaths: 1

· Cathedral City

Confirmed Cases: 989

Deaths: 10

· Coachella

Confirmed Cases: 1,493

Deaths: 14

· Desert Edge

Confirmed Cases: 21

Deaths: 2

· Desert Hot Springs

Confirmed Cases: 458

Deaths: 5

· Desert Palms

Confirmed Cases: 30

Deaths: 2

· Garnet

Confirmed Cases: 91

Deaths: 0

· Indian Wells

Confirmed Cases: 24

Deaths: 0

· Indio

Confirmed Cases: 1,965

Deaths: 44

· La Quinta

Confirmed Cases: 438

Deaths: 12

· Mecca

Confirmed Cases: 224

Deaths: 6

· North Shore

Confirmed Cases: 81

Deaths: 1

· Oasis

Confirmed Cases: 168

Deaths: 0

· Palm Desert

Confirmed Cases: 588

Deaths: 31

· Palm Springs

Confirmed Cases: 505

Deaths: 18

· Rancho Mirage

Confirmed Cases: 141

Deaths: 12

· Sky Valley

Confirmed Cases: 18

Deaths: 0

· Thermal

Confirmed Cases: 97

Deaths: 0

· Thousand Palms

Confirmed Cases: 96

Deaths: 0

· County Jails

There are 259- cases in the County's jails, with 2 deaths, and 207 recoveries.· State Jails

There are 1,156 cases in the state's jails

NOTABLE HEADLINES

Governor Newsom closes more indoor operations for Riverside County businesses

Governor Gavin Newsom announced on Monday that counties on the state's monitoring list, which includes Riverside County, will have to shut down more indoor operations.

The list of sectors affected includes fitness centers, worship services, personal care services, hair salons and barbershops, malls, and offices for non-critical sectors.

The order affects all 30 counties on the state's pandemic monitoring

list -- including Riverside, Los Angeles, Orange, and San Diego counties.

Symptoms

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

You can call the Centers for Disease Control with any questions at 211 and 800–CDC –INFO (800 – 232 – 4636).

If you want to be seen at Eisenhower Health, call their 24-hour coronavirus hotline first at 760-837-8988 or 760-TEST988. Avoid the spread of this illness.

These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC.

If you are experiencing a medical emergency, call 911.

How to get tested

Remember, you can get tested even if you do not have symptoms. Testing was expanded to include all residents on April 17.

There are testing site all over the valley now.

