Riverside County reports 806 new cases; hospitalizations and ICU numbers decrease

Coronavirus

CASES IN RIVERSIDE COUNTY

On Wednesday, the county reported 806 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the total up to 28,177.

Over 300,972 tests have been conducted so far. 10,271 people have recovered from coronavirus, an increase of 158 recoveries since Tuesday.

Public Health Officer Dr. Cameron Kaiser said on Tuesday that test results may be delayed by "a week or longer."

During Tuesday's Board of Supervisors meeting, Public Health Director Kim Saruwatari said that the county's cases have been shifting to the younger demographic and that cases are rising in the 5 to 17 and 18 to 39 age groups.

Today, nearly half the cases were from the 18-49 age group.

5-17 - 1,828 cases

18-39 - 11,803 (Highest amount of cases in an age group)

Cases as of July 14 (Courtesy of Riverside University Health System)

Saruwatari also noted that the county's positivity rate is currently 20%, nearly three times the state's threshold of 8%.

The current trajectory has Riverside County reaching 29,809 cases by this Monday. The doubling rate, or the amount of days it takes to double the number of cases, currently stands at 24 days.

Dr. Kaiser advised residents not to gather with people you don't live with, warning that if the county doesn't reduce these kinds of high-risk transmissions, "then the state will step in and make us."

DEATHS

Riverside County also reported 8 additional coronavirus-related deaths today, bringing the total up to 585.

The Coachella Valley reported 2 of today's deaths. Palm Desert reported 1, (the city's fifth death of the week, and Coachella reported the other.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

On Tuesday, the county announced a federal team of active military medical personnel has been called in to support Eisenhower Health with its influx of coronavirus patients.

"The hospital is nearing capacity in our ICU and on our Covid-19 units," says Dr. Alan Williamson, the Chief Medical Officer of Eisenhower Health. "Currently, we only have three more 'staffed' beds available in the ICU. Additionally, we are approaching 80 percent of bed capacity within the hospital, but are at virtually 100 percent of our staffing capacity. We are grateful for the support from FEMA and its Air Force Medical response team. It comes at a critical time."

The county reported a decrease in hospitalized patients, with 17 fewer positive people admitted into the hospital today. The total number of patients hospitalized now stands at 531.

The number of patients admitted to the ICU for coronavirus also decreased today, with 7 fewer patients. The total currently stands at 134.

According to the Emergency Management Department, as of July 13, there are 6 inmates and 6 patients from Imperial County hospitalized in Riverside County.

Watch: News Channel 3's I-Team traveled to Imperial County to learn more about the county's surge in cases

The last update from the county on the number of beds being used came out on July 13. At the time, the county reported 378, or 98.2%, of ICU beds, are in use. This includes the then 139 patients who tested positive for coronavirus.

Data from July 13

Brooke Federico, public information officer for Riverside County, told News Channel 3 the county would provide an update on hospitalizations today. The delay was caused by a change the county is making to the reporting methodology to align with the states.

Federico said the state now requires hospitals with neonatal ICUs (NICUs) to report those numbers along with adult licensed ICUs. The county will be including NICU beds with the total licensed ICU count, which is currently at 497 licensed beds.

Federico added that the number will continue change as the state licenses the newly converted ICU beds in local hospitals.

A hospitalization update has not been posted at this time. The article will be updated when it is released.

COACHELLA VALLEY NUMBERS

The city of Indio has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths. Indio has 2,061 cases and 46 deaths.

Cases in Coachella Valley cities & communities (As of 7/16/2020)

· Bermuda Dunes

Confirmed Cases: 71

Deaths: 1

· Cabazon

Confirmed Cases: 27

Deaths: 1

· Cathedral City

Confirmed Cases: 1,062

Deaths: 11

· Coachella

Confirmed Cases: 1,553

Deaths: 15

· Desert Edge

Confirmed Cases: 21

Deaths: 2

· Desert Hot Springs

Confirmed Cases: 497

Deaths: 6

· Desert Palms

Confirmed Cases: 32

Deaths: 2

· Garnet

Confirmed Cases: 95

Deaths: 0

· Indian Wells

Confirmed Cases: 26

Deaths: 1

· Indio

Confirmed Cases: 2,061

Deaths: 46

· La Quinta

Confirmed Cases: 456

Deaths: 14

· Mecca

Confirmed Cases: 235

Deaths: 6

· North Shore

Confirmed Cases: 82

Deaths: 1

· Oasis

Confirmed Cases: 175

Deaths: 1

· Palm Desert

Confirmed Cases: 620

Deaths: 36

· Palm Springs

Confirmed Cases: 535

Deaths: 19

· Rancho Mirage

Confirmed Cases: 151

Deaths: 12

· Sky Valley

Confirmed Cases: 20

Deaths: 0

· Thermal

Confirmed Cases: 99

Deaths: 0

· Thousand Palms

Confirmed Cases: 101

Deaths: 0

· County Jails

There are 260 cases in the County's jails, with 2 deaths, and 207 recoveries.· State Jails

There are 1,179 cases in the state's jails

NOTABLE HEADLINES

Governor Newsom expected to make announcement on the guidance for reopening schools, as well as provide an update on the state's response to the pandemic.

Several sectors shut down indoor operations

Governor Gavin Newsom announced on Monday that counties on the state's monitoring list, which includes Riverside County, will have to shut down more indoor operations.

The list of sectors affected includes fitness centers, worship services, personal care services, hair salons and barbershops, malls, and offices for non-critical sectors.

The order affects all 30 counties on the state's pandemic monitoring

list -- including Riverside, Los Angeles, Orange, and San Diego counties.

Symptoms

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

You can call the Centers for Disease Control with any questions at 211 and 800–CDC –INFO (800 – 232 – 4636).

These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC.

If you want to be seen at Eisenhower Health, call their coronavirus hotline first at 760-837-8988 or 760-TEST988 with is open every day from 7 am to 7 pm. Avoid the spread of this illness.

If you are experiencing a medical emergency, call 911.

How to get tested

Remember, you can get tested even if you do not have symptoms. Testing was expanded to include all residents on April 17.

You are now able to get a free test at many Rite-Aids in the area. Click here for a full list of stores and to schedule your appointment.

Click here to find the closest testing site to you