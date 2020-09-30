Cathedral City extends mask & social distance made through end of 2020

Coronavirus

Cathedral City councilmembers authorities the city's director of emergency service to extend the mask and social distancing mandate through Dec. 31, 2020.

The city's mandate is much like the statewide order which requires people to wear masks in most indoor settings and outdoors when distancing isn’t possible.

There are a couple of exceptions to the requirements including:

When at home

Driving alone in the car or with members of their household

Children under the age of 2 years

While outdoors and/or exercising outdoors as long as you practice social distancing of at least 6 feet between others and have a face covering readily accessible if you encounter others and are unable to social distance. (walking, hiking, golfing, etc.)

Those who have a medical condition that prevents the use of a facial covering and certified by a medical professional.

The city's also established a list of requirements for businesses including:

Require all employees, contractors, owners, and volunteers to wear a face covering at the workplace

Inform customers to wear a face covering – including posting signs and advising those standing in line

Take reasonable steps to keep people who are not wearing a face covering from entering the business

Refuse service to anyone not wearing a face covering

Face coverings are defined as dense fabric without holes, bandanas, neck gaiter, or other fabric face coverings.

The city does have a fines for those who violate the mandate, including a $100 for the first offence and up to $500 for repeat offenses.

Cathedral City's original mask and social distancing date back to May 14, a little bit over a month before the state issued its own order.

You can stay up-to-date with the latest coronavirus updates at KESQ.com/Coronavirus.

What's Open In Riverside County?

Restaurants indoors (max 25% capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer)

All retail indoors (max 50% capacity)

Shopping centers indoors (max 50% capacity, closed common areas)

Museums, zoos, and aquariums indoors (max 25% capacity)

Places of worship indoors (max 25% capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer)

Movie theaters indoors (max 25% capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer)

Gyms and fitness centers indoors (max 10% capacity)

Hair & nail salons, as well as barbershops are already open indoors with modifications.

Riverside County has to remain in the red tier for at least one more week (until Oct. 6) before in-person classes can return. The Palm Springs Unified School District is planning on returning to class in January at 50% capacity.