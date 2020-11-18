Riverside County 912 new cases, 9 deaths, & 206 recoveries since Tuesday
Case Changes Today
Riverside County reported 912 new cases since Tuesday. This brings the total number of cases to 77,636.
(Note Data will continue to update past today)
California issues stricter mask mandate, considering implementing a statewide curfew
The California Department of Public Health issued a stricter mandate requiring people wear face covering when outside of the home at all times with few exceptions.
More Details: California issues mandate requiring face coverings at all times when outdoors
On Monday, Governor Gavin Newsom also revealed officials have had discussions about possibly implementing a statewide curfew.
Full Details: Newsom 'sounding the alarm,' considering curfew as CA sees highest rate increase of coronavirus cases yet
This comes after what the governor called an "unprecedented" spike in new coronavirus cases across the state.
Newsom said daily cases numbers in the state "have doubled just in
the last 10 days. This is simply the fastest increase California has seen since
the beginning of this pandemic.''
At the start of November, the state saw a 51.3% increase in a one-week period, he said.
The move means 41 of the state's 58 counties are now in the restrictive
"purple" tier, which severely restricts capacity at retail establishments, closes fitness centers and limits restaurants to limited outdoor-only service.
Riverside County has been in the purple tier since Oct. 20 and has continued to move further away from the metrics needed to move into the red tier.
Riverside County metrics this week (Nov. 16)
- 21.1 new cases per day per 100K (Needs to be between 4-7)
- 22.4 adjusted case rate (Needs to be between 4-7)
- 8.9% positivity rate (Needs to be between 5-8%)
- 8.5% Health equity quartile positivity rate (Needs to be between 5.3-8.0%)
Testing
963,853 tests have been conducted so far, this increased by 7,255 over the past 24 hours.
Riverside County will need to tests at least 52,500 people a week in order to move out of the state's most restrictive tier of reopening.
County officials say that number of tested will allow health experts to identify hotspots of community spread and isolate those who may or may not have symptoms and are unknowingly spreading the disease.
How to get tested
Remember, you can get tested even if you do not have symptoms. Testing is available to all county residents.
You are now able to get a free test at many Rite-Aids in the area. Click here for a full list of stores and to schedule your appointment.
Click here to find the closest testing site to you
The hours at the Indio testing site have been expanded. Starting Tuesday, the hours of operation will be from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Deaths and Recoveries
The county reported 9 additional COVID-19 death since Tuesday. The total number of deaths remains at 1,383.
During last week's, Board of Supervisors meeting, Riverside County Public Health Director Kim Saruwatari reported that COVID-19 is the third leading cause of death in Riverside County in 2020.
Cancer and heart disease, also leading causes of death in Riverside County, also increased in 2020, as did COVID-19.
"It's not that we are detracting from our other leading causes of death and adding to COVID. We are seeing a true increase in death due to COVID," Saruwatari said.
Full Details: COVID-19 is the third leading cause of death in Riverside County in 2020
Riverside County has reported 206 additional recoveries over the same time span. The total number of recoveries is now at 65,279.
Hospitalizations
Hospitalizations and ICU patients in Riverside County did not change today.
There are 338 patients currently hospitalized for COVID-19 and 81 patients in the ICU.
Last Monday, Eisenhower Health posted a letter warning of an alarming increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations.
"Needless to say, this is an alarming trend and one that we anticipated based on our current positivity rate; however, the inpatient cases admitted over the last 24 hours is unprecedented," wrote Eisenhower Health COO Martin Massiello.
Full Details: Eisenhower Health warning of alarming increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations
Hospitalizations and ICUs are on the rise across the state, according to Secretary of the California Health and Human Services Dr. Mark Ghaly.
As of Nov. 10, hospitalizations are up 31.6% percent over the past 14 days in the state. ICUs have seen a 29.6 percent rise in ICU's in the state.
News Channel 3's Dani Romero spoke with county officials about the recent increase in hospitalizations.
“We have had an increase in hospitalizations let say over the last month, which is somewhat alarming, but our capacity for ICU beds and overall beds is well within the capacity of our hospitals," said County Spokesperson Jose Arballo Jr.
Coachella Valley Numbers
The valley reported 140 new cases (17,568 total) and 4 deaths (397 total).
- 1 death in Palm Springs
- 2 deaths in Indio
- One in the community of Desert Palms
Cases in Coachella Valley Cities and Communities (As of 11/18/20)
· Bermuda Dunes
Confirmed Cases: 172
Deaths: 3
Recovered: 144
· Cabazon
Confirmed Cases: 76
Deaths: 1
Recovered: 65
· Cathedral City
Confirmed Cases: 2,279
Deaths: 38
Recoveries: 2,061
· Coachella
Confirmed Cases: 3,154
Deaths: 32
Recovered: 2,865
· Desert Edge
Confirmed Cases: 87
Deaths: 5
Recovered: 70
· Desert Hot Springs
Confirmed Cases: 1,356
Deaths: 30
Recovered: 1,182
· Desert Palms
Confirmed Cases: 66
Deaths: 4
Recovered: 49
· Garnet
Confirmed Cases: 273
Deaths: 5
Recovered: 240
· Indian Wells
Confirmed Cases: 64
Deaths: 4
Recovered: 50
· Indio
Confirmed Cases: 4,463
Deaths: 92
Recoveries: 3,957
· La Quinta
Confirmed Cases: 1038
Deaths: 19
Recovered: 894
· Mecca
Confirmed Cases: 541
Deaths: 11
Recovered: 473
· North Shore
Confirmed Cases: 190
Deaths: 1
Recovered: 148
· Oasis
Confirmed Cases: 403
Deaths: 5
Recovered: 353
· Palm Desert
Confirmed Cases: 1,290
Deaths: 59
Recovered: 1,070
· Palm Springs
Confirmed Cases: 1,325
Deaths: 60
Recovered: 1,127
· Rancho Mirage
Confirmed Cases: 303
Deaths: 24
Recovered: 247
· Sky Valley
Confirmed Cases: 55
Deaths: 2
Recovered: 52
· Thermal
Confirmed Cases: 212
Deaths: 2
Recovered: 191
· Thousand Palms
Confirmed Cases: 297
Deaths: 1
Recovered: 252
· County Jails
There are 494 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 438 recoveries.·
· State Jails
There are 3,527 cases in the state's jails and 2,957 recoveries.
Symptoms
- Fever or chills
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Fatigue
- Muscle or body aches
- Headache
- New loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea or vomiting
- Diarrhea
These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC.
You can call the Centers for Disease Control with any questions at 211 and 800–CDC –INFO (800 – 232 – 4636).
If you want to be seen at Eisenhower Health, call their coronavirus hotline first at 760-837-8988 or 760-TEST988 with is open every day from 7 am to 7 pm. Avoid the spread of this illness.
If you are experiencing a medical emergency, call 911.
