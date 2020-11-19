Riverside County reports 373 new cases, 13 deaths, and 24 more hospitalizations since Wednesday

Coronavirus

Case Changes Today

Riverside County reported 373 new cases since Wednesday. This brings the total number of cases to 78,009.

The Coachella Valley reported 56 cases today, bringing the valley's case total up to 17,624. (City-by-city breakdown at the bottom of the article)

Check out the county map below

(Note Data will continue to update past today)

California issues stricter mask mandate, considering implementing a statewide curfew

The California Department of Public Health issued a stricter mandate requiring people wear face covering when outside of the home at all times with few exceptions.

More Details: California issues mandate requiring face coverings at all times when outdoors

On Monday, Governor Gavin Newsom also revealed officials have had discussions about possibly implementing a statewide curfew.

Full Details: Newsom 'sounding the alarm,' considering curfew as CA sees highest rate increase of coronavirus cases yet

This comes after what the governor called an "unprecedented" spike in new coronavirus cases across the state.

Newsom said daily cases numbers in the state "have doubled just in

the last 10 days. This is simply the fastest increase California has seen since

the beginning of this pandemic.''

At the start of November, the state saw a 51.3% increase in a one-week period, he said.

The move means 41 of the state's 58 counties are now in the restrictive "purple" tier, which severely restricts capacity at retail establishments, closes fitness centers and limits restaurants to limited outdoor-only service .

Riverside County has been in the purple tier since Oct. 20 and has continued to move further away from the metrics needed to move into the red tier.

Riverside County metrics this week (Nov. 16)

21.1 new cases per day per 100K (Needs to be between 4-7)

22.4 adjusted case rate (Needs to be between 4-7)

8.9% positivity rate (Needs to be between 5-8%)

8.5% Health equity quartile positivity rate (Needs to be between 5.3-8.0%)

Testing

980,792 tests have been conducted so far, this increased by 16,939 over the past 24 hours.

Riverside County will need to tests at least 52,500 people a week in order to move out of the state's most restrictive tier of reopening.

County officials say that number of tested will allow health experts to identify hotspots of community spread and isolate those who may or may not have symptoms and are unknowingly spreading the disease.

How to get tested

Remember, you can get tested even if you do not have symptoms. Testing is available to all county residents.

You are now able to get a free test at many Rite-Aids in the area. Click here for a full list of stores and to schedule your appointment.

Click here to find the closest testing site to you

Find County Testing Sites

The hours at the Indio testing site have been expanded. Starting Tuesday, the hours of operation will be from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Deaths and Recoveries

The county reported 13 additional COVID-19 death since Wednesday. The total number of deaths remains at 1,396.

Locally the Coachella Valley reported 5 deaths:

Coachella - 1

Indio - 2 (8 deaths since Nov. 12)

Palm Springs - 1 (4 deaths since Nov. 12)

Rancho Mirage - 1

During last week's, Board of Supervisors meeting, Riverside County Public Health Director Kim Saruwatari reported that COVID-19 is the third leading cause of death in Riverside County in 2020.

Cancer and heart disease, also leading causes of death in Riverside County, also increased in 2020, as did COVID-19.

"It's not that we are detracting from our other leading causes of death and adding to COVID. We are seeing a true increase in death due to COVID," Saruwatari said.

Full Details: COVID-19 is the third leading cause of death in Riverside County in 2020

Riverside County has reported 148 additional recoveries over the same time span. The total number of recoveries is now at 65,427.

Hospitalizations

Hospitalizations and ICU patients in Riverside County both increased over the past 24 hours.

Hospitalizations grew by 24 patients bringing the total to 362. Patients in the ICU increased by 4 bringing the total to 85.

Last Monday, Eisenhower Health posted a letter warning of an alarming increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations.

"Needless to say, this is an alarming trend and one that we anticipated based on our current positivity rate; however, the inpatient cases admitted over the last 24 hours is unprecedented," wrote Eisenhower Health COO Martin Massiello.

Full Details: Eisenhower Health warning of alarming increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations

Hospitalizations and ICUs are on the rise across the state, according to Secretary of the California Health and Human Services Dr. Mark Ghaly.

As of Nov. 10, hospitalizations are up 31.6% percent over the past 14 days in the state. ICUs have seen a 29.6 percent rise in ICU's in the state.

News Channel 3's Dani Romero spoke with county officials about the recent increase in hospitalizations.

“We have had an increase in hospitalizations let say over the last month, which is somewhat alarming, but our capacity for ICU beds and overall beds is well within the capacity of our hospitals," said County Spokesperson Jose Arballo Jr.

(Note Data will continue to update past today)

Coachella Valley Numbers

Cases in Coachella Valley Cities and Communities (As of 11/19/20)

· Bermuda Dunes

Confirmed Cases: 174

Deaths: 3

Recovered: 147

· Cabazon

Confirmed Cases: 78

Deaths: 1

Recovered: 65

· Cathedral City

Confirmed Cases: 2,284

Deaths: 38

Recoveries: 2,063

· Coachella

Confirmed Cases: 3,170

Deaths: 33

Recovered: 2,867

· Desert Edge

Confirmed Cases: 87

Deaths: 5

Recovered: 71

· Desert Hot Springs

Confirmed Cases: 1,360

Deaths: 30

Recovered: 1,183

· Desert Palms

Confirmed Cases: 66

Deaths: 4

Recovered: 49

· Garnet

Confirmed Cases: 273

Deaths: 5

Recovered: 241

· Indian Wells

Confirmed Cases: 65

Deaths: 4

Recovered: 50

· Indio

Confirmed Cases: 4,475

Deaths: 94

Recoveries: 3,962

· La Quinta

Confirmed Cases: 1,043

Deaths: 19

Recovered: 895

· Mecca

Confirmed Cases: 541

Deaths: 11

Recovered: 473

· North Shore

Confirmed Cases: 190

Deaths: 1

Recovered: 148

· Oasis

Confirmed Cases: 404

Deaths: 5

Recovered: 355

· Palm Desert

Confirmed Cases: 1,296

Deaths: 59

Recovered: 1,075

· Palm Springs

Confirmed Cases: 1,326

Deaths: 61

Recovered: 1,126

· Rancho Mirage

Confirmed Cases: 305

Deaths: 25

Recovered: 246

· Sky Valley

Confirmed Cases: 55

Deaths: 2

Recovered: 52

· Thermal

Confirmed Cases: 212

Deaths: 2

Recovered: 190

· Thousand Palms

Confirmed Cases: 298

Deaths: 1

Recovered: 253

· County Jails

There are 498 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 440 recoveries.·

· State Jails

There are 3,532 cases in the state's jails and 2,962 recoveries.

Symptoms

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC.

You can call the Centers for Disease Control with any questions at 211 and 800–CDC –INFO (800 – 232 – 4636).

If you want to be seen at Eisenhower Health, call their coronavirus hotline first at 760-837-8988 or 760-TEST988 with is open every day from 7 am to 7 pm. Avoid the spread of this illness.

If you are experiencing a medical emergency, call 911.