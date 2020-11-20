Riverside County reports 433 new cases, 4 deaths, 14 more patients in ICU since Thursday

Coronavirus

Case Changes Today

Riverside County reported 433 new cases since Wednesday. This brings the total number of cases to 78,442.

The Coachella Valley reported 86 new cases (17,710 total)

Check out the county map below

(Note Data will continue to update past today)

California issues stricter mask mandate, implements 10 p.m. curfew

Governor Newsom's office issued a 10 p.m. curfew for counties in the purple tier, this includes Riverside County.

The curfew goes into effect on Saturday, November 21 and will be in place until December 21.

Curfew being implemented for counties in purple, this includes Riverside County. ~94% of the state's population live in counties currently in the purple tier. More here: https://t.co/m1YFnYsvJR pic.twitter.com/VSgnijBkgO — Haley Clawson KESQ (@KESQHaley) November 19, 2020

"The virus is spreading at a pace we haven't seen since the start of this pandemic and the next several days and weeks will be critical to stop the surge. We are sounding the alarm," Newsom said. "It is crucial that we act to decrease transmission and slow hospitalizations before the death count surges. We've done it before and we must do it again."

Details: California implements 10 p.m. curfew for counties in purple tier

This comes just a few days after the California Department of Public Health issued a stricter mandate requiring people to wear face coverings when outside of the home at all times with few exceptions.

More Details: California issues mandate requiring face coverings at all times when outdoors

On Monday, the governor called the recent increase in cases an "unprecedented" spike across the state.

Newsom said daily cases numbers in the state "have doubled just in

the last 10 days. This is simply the fastest increase California has seen since

the beginning of this pandemic.''

Full Story: Newsom ‘sounding the alarm’ as CA sees highest rate increase of coronavirus cases yet

At the start of November, the state saw a 51.3% increase in a one-week period, he said.

The move means 41 of the state's 58 counties are now in the restrictive "purple" tier, which severely restricts capacity at retail establishments, closes fitness centers and limits restaurants to limited outdoor-only service .

Riverside County has been in the purple tier since Oct. 20 and has continued to move further away from the metrics needed to move into the red tier.

Riverside County metrics this week (Nov. 16)

21.1 new cases per day per 100K (Needs to be between 4-7)

22.4 adjusted case rate (Needs to be between 4-7)

8.9% positivity rate (Needs to be between 5-8%)

8.5% Health equity quartile positivity rate (Needs to be between 5.3-8.0%)

Testing

992,064 tests have been conducted so far, this increased by 11,272 over the past 24 hours.

Riverside County will need to tests at least 52,500 people a week in order to move out of the state's most restrictive tier of reopening.

County officials say that number of tested will allow health experts to identify hotspots of community spread and isolate those who may or may not have symptoms and are unknowingly spreading the disease.

How to get tested

Remember, you can get tested even if you do not have symptoms. Testing is available to all county residents.

You are now able to get a free test at many Rite-Aids in the area. Click here for a full list of stores and to schedule your appointment.

Click here to find the closest testing site to you

Find County Testing Sites

The hours at the Indio testing site have been expanded. Starting Tuesday, the hours of operation will be from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Deaths and Recoveries

The county reported 4 additional COVID-19 death since Thursday. The total number of deaths remains at 1,400.

The Coachella Valley reported one death today, it was in Palm Desert.

During last week's, Board of Supervisors meeting, Riverside County Public Health Director Kim Saruwatari reported that COVID-19 is the third leading cause of death in Riverside County in 2020.

Cancer and heart disease, also leading causes of death in Riverside County, also increased in 2020, as did COVID-19.

"It's not that we are detracting from our other leading causes of death and adding to COVID. We are seeing a true increase in death due to COVID," Saruwatari said.

Full Details: COVID-19 is the third leading cause of death in Riverside County in 2020

Riverside County has reported 186 additional recoveries over the same time span. The total number of recoveries is now at 65,613.

Hospitalizations

Hospitalizations and ICU patients in Riverside County both increased over the past 24 hours.

Hospitalizations grew by 13 patients bringing the total to 375. Patients in the ICU increased by 14 bringing the total to 99.

Today marked one of the largest day-to-day increases in ICU patients, and the largest since July 30. If the number of patients in the ICU goes over 100 in the next few days, it would be the first time to do so since August 12.

Last Monday, Eisenhower Health posted a letter warning of an alarming increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations.

"Needless to say, this is an alarming trend and one that we anticipated based on our current positivity rate; however, the inpatient cases admitted over the last 24 hours is unprecedented," wrote Eisenhower Health COO Martin Massiello.

Full Details: Eisenhower Health warning of alarming increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations

Hospitalizations and ICUs are on the rise across the state, according to Secretary of the California Health and Human Services Dr. Mark Ghaly and Governor Newsom.

#COVID19 update:



- Average daily tests: 164,345



- Average test positivity rate: 4.6%



- Daily case average: 8,198



- Hospitalizations: 48% increase over last 2 weeks



- ICU: 39% increase over last 2 weeks — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) November 16, 2020

(Note Data will continue to update past today)

News Channel 3's Dani Romero spoke with county officials about the recent increase in hospitalizations.

“We have had an increase in hospitalizations let say over the last month, which is somewhat alarming, but our capacity for ICU beds and overall beds is well within the capacity of our hospitals," said County Spokesperson Jose Arballo Jr.

Coachella Valley Numbers

Cases in Coachella Valley Cities and Communities (As of 11/20/20)

· Bermuda Dunes

Confirmed Cases: 177

Deaths: 3

Recovered: 148

· Cabazon

Confirmed Cases: 78

Deaths: 1

Recovered: 65

· Cathedral City

Confirmed Cases: 2,289

Deaths: 38

Recoveries: 2,069

· Coachella

Confirmed Cases: 3,187

Deaths: 33

Recovered: 2,871

· Desert Edge

Confirmed Cases: 87

Deaths: 5

Recovered: 71

· Desert Hot Springs

Confirmed Cases: 1,365

Deaths: 30

Recovered: 1,186

· Desert Palms

Confirmed Cases: 67

Deaths: 4

Recovered: 50

· Garnet

Confirmed Cases: 272

Deaths: 5

Recovered: 242

· Indian Wells

Confirmed Cases: 65

Deaths: 4

Recovered: 50

· Indio

Confirmed Cases: 4,498

Deaths: 94

Recoveries: 3,966

· La Quinta

Confirmed Cases: 1,049

Deaths: 19

Recovered: 898

· Mecca

Confirmed Cases: 544

Deaths: 11

Recovered: 473

· North Shore

Confirmed Cases: 192

Deaths: 1

Recovered: 148

· Oasis

Confirmed Cases: 407

Deaths: 5

Recovered: 355

· Palm Desert

Confirmed Cases: 1,307

Deaths: 60

Recovered: 1,081

· Palm Springs

Confirmed Cases: 1,329

Deaths: 61

Recovered: 1,130

· Rancho Mirage

Confirmed Cases: 305

Deaths: 25

Recovered: 247

· Sky Valley

Confirmed Cases: 55

Deaths: 2

Recovered: 52

· Thermal

Confirmed Cases: 213

Deaths: 2

Recovered: 190

· Thousand Palms

Confirmed Cases: 302

Deaths: 1

Recovered: 253

· County Jails

There are 498 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 440 recoveries.·

· State Jails

There are 3,532 cases in the state's jails and 2,962 recoveries.

Symptoms

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC.

You can call the Centers for Disease Control with any questions at 211 and 800–CDC –INFO (800 – 232 – 4636).

If you want to be seen at Eisenhower Health, call their coronavirus hotline first at 760-837-8988 or 760-TEST988 with is open every day from 7 am to 7 pm. Avoid the spread of this illness.

If you are experiencing a medical emergency, call 911.