Riverside County reports 5,121 new cases, 16 deaths, & a record 44 hospitalizations since Tuesday

Case Changes Since Monday

Riverside County reported new 5,121 cases since Tuesday, bringing the total to 156,834.

The coronavirus vaccine has arrived to the Coachella Valley, hear from the first local healthcare workers to receive it

The county has the second-highest of the state's new COVID-19 cases per day per 100K metric. This week, the county has 120.4 new cases per day per 100K, up from 92.2 last week.

Other counties with more than 100.0 of that metric are:

San Bernardino County (149.4) - Highest in the state

Imperial (118.23)

Lassen (104.1)

Los Angeles (106.0)

Riverside County has the 9th most cases among counties across the United States, according to John Hopkins University.

Stay-at-home Order in place in Southern California Region (Including Riverside County)

The ICU bed availability in the Southern California region remains under 15% (Currently 0.0%), meaning the stay-at-home order remains in effect.

On Monday, Governor Newsom said the order is likely to be extended beyond its current expiration date of Dec. 28 due to continued surge of COVID-19 cases.

Details on the new order

Barbershops and hair salons are now closed, restaurants are limited to take-out and delivery only, and capacity inside retail stores and shopping centers is maxed at 20%.

Hotels and lodging are able to stay remain open for critical infrastructure support, as can offices. Schools with waivers will be allowed to remain open. Places of worship are restricted to outdoor only services.

The following businesses/recreational facilities will be required to close:

-- indoor and outdoor playgrounds;

-- indoor recreational facilities;

-- hair salons and barbershops;

-- personal care services;

-- museums, zoos, and aquariums;

-- movie theaters;

-- wineries;

-- bars, breweries and distilleries;

-- family entertainment centers;

-- cardrooms and satellite wagering;

-- limited services;

-- live audience sports; and

-- amusement parks

Testing

1,491,398 tests have been conducted so far, this increased by 17,192 since Monday.

How to get tested

Remember, you can get tested even if you do not have symptoms. Testing is available to all county residents.

You are now able to get a free test at many Rite-Aids in the area. Click here for a full list of stores and to schedule your appointment.

Find the closest testing site to you

County Testing Sites

The hours at the Indio testing site have been expanded. The hours of operation runs from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Deaths and Recoveries

Today, the county reported 16 additional COVID-19 deaths. The total number of deaths is now 1,805.

During Tuesday's board of supervisor meeting, Saruwatari noted that an analysis into suicides & overdoses in Riverside County revealed that suicides are down about 27% in the county, however, overdoses are up 19%. Most of the increase is in the 15-24 year-old age group, Saruwatari told Supervisors. 96% of the overdoses are unintentional.

In November, Saruwatari reported that COVID-19 is the third leading cause of death in Riverside County in 2020.

Cancer and heart disease, also leading causes of death in Riverside County, increased in 2020, as did COVID-19.

"It's not that we are detracting from our other leading causes of death and adding to COVID. We are seeing a true increase in death due to COVID," Saruwatari said.

COVID-19 is the third leading cause of death in Riverside County in 2020

Riverside County reported 442 recoveries since Monday. There are a total of 74,448 recoveries in Riverside County.

Hospitalizations

Riverside County reported a record day-to-day increase in COVID-related hospitalizations for the second day in a row.

Hospitalizations increased by 44 patients over the past 24 hours, bringing the total up to 1,322.

Hospitalizations have continued to increase in the county since Nov. 5. On Nov. 5, Riverside County had 201 hospitalizations. By Dec. 7, hospitalizations had gone up to 700. On Dec. 16, Riverside County reached 1,000 hospitalizations.

This is the most coronavirus-related patients in Riverside County in a single time since the start of the pandemic. The previous peak prior to this surge was 550 hospitalizations back in late July.

The county reported a decrease in ICU patients. There were three less patients in the ICU for coronavirus.

The record high for patients in the ICU for coronavirus is 250 which was set on Tuesday. The previous record before this surge was set back on July 30 with 167 patients.

This comes as the county's ICU bed availability percentage remains at 0%, meaning hospitals are in their surge plans. Hospitals are converting rooms to make room for more patients.

What Riverside County will need to do to avert 'unsustainable' overwhelming of hospitals

Coachella Valley Numbers

Cases in Coachella Valley Cities and Communities (As of 12/23/20)

· Bermuda Dunes

Confirmed Cases: 329

Deaths: 4

Recovered: 166

· Cabazon

Confirmed Cases: 146

Deaths: 1

Recovered: 71

· Cathedral City

Confirmed Cases: 4,010

Deaths: 48

Recoveries: 2,218

· Coachella

Confirmed Cases: 4,871

Deaths: 40

Recovered: 3,083

· Desert Edge

Confirmed Cases: 184

Deaths: 7

Recovered: 80

· Desert Hot Springs

Confirmed Cases: 2,282

Deaths: 33

Recovered: 1,310

· Desert Palms

Confirmed Cases: 130

Deaths: 7

Recovered: 58

· Garnet

Confirmed Cases: 506

Deaths: 5

Recovered: 260

· Indian Wells

Confirmed Cases: 120

Deaths: 5

Recovered: 57

· Indio

Confirmed Cases: 7,074

Deaths: 105

Recoveries: 4,300

· La Quinta

Confirmed Cases: 1,792

Deaths: 23

Recovered: 1,001

· Mecca

Confirmed Cases: 737

Deaths: 12

Recovered: 521

· North Shore

Confirmed Cases: 252

Deaths: 2

Recovered: 185

· Oasis

Confirmed Cases: 563

Deaths: 6

Recovered: 391

· Palm Desert

Confirmed Cases: 2,142

Deaths: 67

Recovered: 1,197

· Palm Springs

Confirmed Cases: 2,091

Deaths: 69

Recovered: 1,254

· Rancho Mirage

Confirmed Cases: 543

Deaths: 25

Recovered: 275

· Sky Valley

Confirmed Cases: 94

Deaths: 2

Recovered: 54

· Thermal

Confirmed Cases: 308

Deaths: 4

Recovered: 208

· Thousand Palms

Confirmed Cases: 542

Deaths: 2

Recovered: 284

· County Jails

There are 709 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 483 recoveries.·

· State Jails

There are 3,889 cases in the state's jails and 3,459 recoveries.

Symptoms

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC.

You can call the Centers for Disease Control with any questions at 211 and 800–CDC –INFO (800 – 232 – 4636).

If you want to be seen at Eisenhower Health, call their coronavirus hotline first at 760-837-8988 or 760-TEST988 with is open every day from 7 am to 7 pm. Avoid the spread of this illness.

If you are experiencing a medical emergency, call 911.

