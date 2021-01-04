Riverside County reports 17,683 cases and 111 deaths since Thursday
New Cases (Since Thursday, Dec. 31)
As it stands with the glitch, Riverside County reported 17,683 new cases since Thursday, bringing the total to 198,236.
The county did not publish data over the holiday and weekend. On Thursday, the county also reported a glitch in gathering cases, this has since been resolved.
Stay-at-home Order extended in SoCal Region (Including Riverside County)
On Tuesday, California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly confirmed that the stay-at-home order will be extended in the Southern California region.
Ghaly said that the region remains under the required 15% or above ICU bed availability needed to lift the lockdown. The region's current ICU bed availability remains at 0.0%.
Ghaly added that the state's four-week projection do not show that the situation in the region will be improving.
Barbershops and hair salons are now closed, restaurants are limited to take-out and delivery only, and capacity inside retail stores and shopping centers is maxed at 20%.
Hotels and lodging are able to stay remain open for critical infrastructure support, as can offices. Schools with waivers will be allowed to remain open. Places of worship are restricted to outdoor only services.
The following businesses/recreational facilities will be required to close:
-- indoor and outdoor playgrounds;
-- indoor recreational facilities;
-- hair salons and barbershops;
-- personal care services;
-- museums, zoos, and aquariums;
-- movie theaters;
-- wineries;
-- bars, breweries and distilleries;
-- family entertainment centers;
-- cardrooms and satellite wagering;
-- limited services;
-- live audience sports; and
-- amusement parks
Testing
1,709,934 tests have been conducted so far, this increased by 56,242 since Thursday.
Remember, you can get tested even if you do not have symptoms. Testing is available to all county residents.
You are now able to get a free test at many Rite-Aids in the area. Click here for a full list of stores and to schedule your appointment.
The hours at the Indio testing site have been expanded. The hours of operation runs from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Deaths and Recoveries
Since Thursday, the county reported 111 additional COVID-19 deaths. The total number of deaths is now 2,096.
Public Health Director Kim Saruwatari noted that an analysis into suicides & overdoses in Riverside County revealed that suicides are down about 27% in the county, however, overdoses are up 19%. Most of the increase is in the 15-24 year-old age group, Saruwatari told Supervisors. 96% of the overdoses are unintentional.
In November, Saruwatari reported that COVID-19 is the third leading cause of death in Riverside County in 2020.
Cancer and heart disease, also leading causes of death in Riverside County, increased in 2020, as did COVID-19.
"It's not that we are detracting from our other leading causes of death and adding to COVID. We are seeing a true increase in death due to COVID," Saruwatari said.
Riverside County reported 12,752 since Thursday. There are a total of 131,588 recoveries in Riverside County.
Hospitalizations
Riverside County reported 20 more hospitalizations since Sunday, bringing the total up to 1,543. Since Thursday, there have been 79 more patients admitted in Riverside County hospitals for coronavirus.
The county also reported a large increase in ICU patients since Sunday. There were 31 more patients in the ICU for coronavirus over the past 24 hours. The county currently has 330 patients in the ICU.
This comes as the county's ICU bed availability percentage remains at 0%, meaning hospitals are in their surge plans. Hospitals are converting rooms to make room for more patients.
Coachella Valley Numbers
Cases in Coachella Valley Cities and Communities (As of 01/04/21)
Symptoms
- Fever or chills
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Fatigue
- Muscle or body aches
- Headache
- New loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea or vomiting
- Diarrhea
These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC.
You can call the Centers for Disease Control with any questions at 211 and 800–CDC –INFO (800 – 232 – 4636).
If you want to be seen at Eisenhower Health, call their coronavirus hotline first at 760-837-8988 or 760-TEST988 with is open every day from 7 am to 7 pm. Avoid the spread of this illness.
If you are experiencing a medical emergency, call 911.
