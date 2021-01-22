Skip to Content
Coronavirus
By
today at 3:06 pm
Published 3:02 pm

Vaccine appointments available for VA-enrolled Veterans aged 75 and older

VA-enrolled Veterans aged 75 and older can request an appointment for the COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday, Jan. 23 at the VA Loma Linda.

Eligible Veterans will get a ticket for their vaccination time Saturday from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Call 909-825-7084 ext. 5085 to schedule an appointment. According to VA Loma Linda, there are 1000 vaccinations available.

This is for VA-enrolled Veterans who are 75 and older ONLY.

If you qualify to receive the vaccine in Riverside County but are not a Veteran, you will need to sign-up for an appointment at www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine.

Download the News Channel 3 app on the Apple Store or Google Play to get alerts on when new appointments or vaccine clinics are available.

Residents 65 years of age or older who need help registering for an appointment, can call 2-1-1.

Currently, people in all tiers of Phase 1A and tier 1 of Phase 1B are eligible to receive the vaccine in Riverside County.

  • For employees in Phase 1A and 1B – Tier 1, an appointment and employee ID badge/letter from the place of employment required, or you will not be vaccinated
  • For those 65 years and older, an appointment and ID is required.

Appointments available on Saturday, Jan. 23 at noon.

8:30 AM - 4:30 PMCorona High School
1150 W. 10 Street
Corona, CA 92882		Coming Soon

65 years and Above Only
8:30 AM - 4:30 PMHeritage High School
26001 Briggs Road
Menifee, CA 92585		Coming Soon

65 years and Above Only
8:30 AM - 4:30 PMIndio Fairgrounds – Fullenwider Auditorium
46350 Arabia Street
Indio, CA 92504		Coming Soon

65 years and Above Only
8:30 AM - 4:30 PMSan Gorgonio Middle School
1591 Cherry Ave.
Beaumont, CA 92223		Coming Soon

65 years and Above Only
8:30 AM - 4:30 PMCorona High School
1150 W. 10 Street
Corona, CA 92882		 Coming Soon
8:30 AM - 4:30 PMHeritage High School
26001 Briggs Road
Menifee, CA 92585		 Coming Soon
8:30 AM - 4:30 PMIndio Fairgrounds – Fullenwider Auditorium
46350 Arabia Street
Indio, CA 92504		 Coming Soon
8:30 AM - 4:30 PMSan Gorgonio Middle School
1591 Cherry Ave.
Beaumont, CA 92223		 Coming Soon
8:30 AM - 4:30 PMCorona High School
1150 W. 10 Street
Corona, CA 92882		 Coming Soon
8:30 AM - 4:30 PMHeritage High School
26001 Briggs Road
Menifee, CA 92585		 Coming Soon
8:30 AM - 4:30 PMIndio Fairgrounds – Fullenwider Auditorium
46350 Arabia Street
Indio, CA 92504		 Coming Soon
8:30 AM - 4:30 PMSan Gorgonio Middle School
1591 Cherry Ave.
Beaumont, CA 92223		 Coming Soon
8:30 AM - 4:30 PMCorona High School
1150 W. 10 Street
Corona, CA 92882		 Coming Soon
8:30 AM - 4:30 PMHeritage High School
26001 Briggs Road
Menifee, CA 92585		 Coming Soon
8:30 AM - 4:30 PMIndio Fairgrounds – Fullenwider Auditorium
46350 Arabia Street
Indio, CA 92504		 Coming Soon
8:30 AM - 4:30 PMSan Gorgonio Middle School
1591 Cherry Ave.
Beaumont, CA 92223		 Coming Soon
8:30 AM - 4:30 PMCorona High School
1150 W. 10 Street
Corona, CA 92882		Coming Soon

65 years and Above Only
8:30 AM - 4:30 PMHeritage High School
26001 Briggs Road
Menifee, CA 92585		Coming Soon

65 years and Above Only
8:30 AM - 4:30 PMIndio Fairgrounds – Fullenwider Auditorium
46350 Arabia Street
Indio, CA 92504		Coming Soon

65 years and Above Only
8:30 AM - 4:30 PMSan Gorgonio Middle School
1591 Cherry Ave.
Beaumont, CA 92223		Coming Soon

65 years and Above Only

The county's clinics are free of charge but medical insurance information will be requested.

You must register and set-up an appointment in order to be vaccinated. If an individual cannot show proof of eligibility or does not have an appointment they will be turned away.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.

News / News Headlines / Top Stories

Jesus Reyes

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content