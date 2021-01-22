Vaccine appointments available for VA-enrolled Veterans aged 75 and older

Coronavirus

VA-enrolled Veterans aged 75 and older can request an appointment for the COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday, Jan. 23 at the VA Loma Linda.

Eligible Veterans will get a ticket for their vaccination time Saturday from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Call 909-825-7084 ext. 5085 to schedule an appointment. According to VA Loma Linda, there are 1000 vaccinations available.

Attention #CA36 veterans! @valomalinda will be hosting a vaccination clinic TOMORROW, January 23 from 7:00 am- 4:30 pm, for eligible enrolled veterans who are 75 years or older. To schedule an appointment, call (909) 825-7084 and use the extension 5085. — Raul Ruiz (@RepRaulRuizMD) January 22, 2021

NOTE: If you have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the past 90 days, or received another vaccine in the past 14 days, you are not eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine at this time. VA Loma Linda is administering vaccinations in accordance with CDC Guidelines. — VA Loma Linda (@valomalinda) January 22, 2021

This is for VA-enrolled Veterans who are 75 and older ONLY.

If you qualify to receive the vaccine in Riverside County but are not a Veteran, you will need to sign-up for an appointment at www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine.

Residents 65 years of age or older who need help registering for an appointment, can call 2-1-1.

Currently, people in all tiers of Phase 1A and tier 1 of Phase 1B are eligible to receive the vaccine in Riverside County.

For employees in Phase 1A and 1B – Tier 1, an appointment and employee ID badge/letter from the place of employment required, or you will not be vaccinated

place of employment required, For those 65 years and older, an appointment and ID is required.

Appointments available on Saturday, Jan. 23 at noon.

8:30 AM - 4:30 PM Corona High School

1150 W. 10 Street

Corona, CA 92882 Coming Soon



65 years and Above Only 8:30 AM - 4:30 PM Heritage High School

26001 Briggs Road

Menifee, CA 92585 Coming Soon



65 years and Above Only 8:30 AM - 4:30 PM Indio Fairgrounds – Fullenwider Auditorium

46350 Arabia Street

Indio, CA 92504 Coming Soon



65 years and Above Only 8:30 AM - 4:30 PM San Gorgonio Middle School

1591 Cherry Ave.

Beaumont, CA 92223 Coming Soon



The county's clinics are free of charge but medical insurance information will be requested.

You must register and set-up an appointment in order to be vaccinated. If an individual cannot show proof of eligibility or does not have an appointment they will be turned away.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.