Riverside County reports 473 new cases, 19 deaths, and 2,349 recoveries since Tuesday

Riverside County reported 473 new cases since Tuesday, bringing the total of cases up to 287,063.

The Coachella Valley reported 67 new cases (48,381 total).

You can register at https://www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine.

Seniors who need assistance can dial 2-1-1.

These clinics are only for residents age 65 and older. Those who register must show proof of age at the time of appointment.

Testing

Riverside County conducted 2,380,888 coronavirus tests, up by 6,734 since Monday.

Remember, you can get tested even if you do not have symptoms. Testing is available to all county residents.

You are now able to get a free test at many Rite-Aids in the area. Click here for a full list of stores and to schedule your appointment.

Deaths and Recoveries

Since Tuesday, Riverside County reported 19 additional COVID-19 deaths. The total number of deaths is now 3,577.

There was 1 death reported in the Coachella Valley (811 in total). The death occurred in Cathedral City.

Riverside County reported 2,349 recoveries since Tuesday. There are a total of 255,400 recoveries in Riverside County.

Hospitalizations

Hospitalizations across Riverside County fell by 14 patients since Tuesday.

This brings the total number of COVID hospitalizations down to 553.

The number of patients admitted into the ICU across Riverside County fell by 1 patient since Tuesday.

The county currently has 178 patients in the ICU. This is the lowest number of patients since Dec. 8.

The SoCal region's ICU availability percentage is at 14.8%. The state's four-week projection has the availability going up to 44.8%.

Cases in Coachella Valley Cities and Communities (As of 02/17/21)

· Bermuda Dunes

Confirmed Cases: 613

Deaths: 7

Recovered: 547



· Cabazon

Confirmed Cases: 305

Deaths: 4

Recovered: 261



· Cathedral City

Confirmed Cases: 6,830

Deaths: 97

Recoveries: 6,106



· Coachella

Confirmed Cases: 7,731

Deaths: 78

Recovered: 7,057



· Desert Edge

Confirmed Cases: 337

Deaths: 12

Recovered: 280



· Desert Hot Springs

Confirmed Cases: 3,999

Deaths: 58

Recovered: 3,542



· Desert Palms

Confirmed Cases: 244

Deaths: 19

Recovered: 201



· Garnet

Confirmed Cases: 861

Deaths: 18

Recovered: 768



· Indian Wells

Confirmed Cases: 188

Deaths: 6

Recovered: 170



· Indio

Confirmed Cases: 11,921

Deaths: 184

Recoveries: 10,685



· La Quinta

Confirmed Cases: 3,258

Deaths: 53

Recovered: 2,895



· Mecca

Confirmed Cases: 1,113

Deaths: 17

Recovered: 1,006



· North Shore

Confirmed Cases: 344

Deaths: 2

Recovered: 317



· Oasis

Confirmed Cases: 859

Deaths: 6

Recovered: 793



· Palm Desert

Confirmed Cases: 3,781

Deaths: 98

Recovered: 3,323



· Palm Springs

Confirmed Cases: 3,559

Deaths: 105

Recovered: 3,154



· Rancho Mirage

Confirmed Cases: 1,056

Deaths: 37

Recovered: 886



· Sky Valley

Confirmed Cases: 211

Deaths: 4

Recovered: 176



· Thermal

Confirmed Cases: 465

Deaths: 5

Recovered: 427



· Thousand Palms

Confirmed Cases: 1,010

Deaths: 6

Recovered: 884



· County Jails

There are 934 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 906 recoveries.·



· State Jails

There are 5,421 cases in the state's jails and 5,221 recoveries.