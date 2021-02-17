Riverside County reports 473 new cases, 19 deaths, and 2,349 recoveries since Tuesday
Riverside County reported 473 new cases since Tuesday, bringing the total of cases up to 287,063.
The Coachella Valley reported 67 new cases (48,381 total).
SIGN UP FOR COVID VACCINE CLINICS (RESIDENTS 65 YEARS AND OLDER ONLY)
You can register at https://www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine.
Seniors who need assistance can dial 2-1-1.
These clinics are only for residents age 65 and older. Those who register must show proof of age at the time of appointment.
Testing
Riverside County conducted 2,380,888 coronavirus tests, up by 6,734 since Monday.
How to get tested
Remember, you can get tested even if you do not have symptoms. Testing is available to all county residents.
You are now able to get a free test at many Rite-Aids in the area. Click here for a full list of stores and to schedule your appointment.
Click here to find the closest testing site to you
Deaths and Recoveries
Since Tuesday, Riverside County reported 19 additional COVID-19 deaths. The total number of deaths is now 3,577.
There was 1 death reported in the Coachella Valley (811 in total). The death occurred in Cathedral City.
Riverside County reported 2,349 recoveries since Tuesday. There are a total of 255,400 recoveries in Riverside County.
Hospitalizations
Hospitalizations across Riverside County fell by 14 patients since Tuesday.
This brings the total number of COVID hospitalizations down to 553.
The number of patients admitted into the ICU across Riverside County fell by 1 patient since Tuesday.
The county currently has 178 patients in the ICU. This is the lowest number of patients since Dec. 8.
The SoCal region's ICU availability percentage is at 14.8%. The state's four-week projection has the availability going up to 44.8%.
(Note Data will continue to update past today)
Cases in Coachella Valley Cities and Communities (As of 02/17/21)
· Bermuda Dunes
Confirmed Cases: 613
Deaths: 7
Recovered: 547
· Cabazon
Confirmed Cases: 305
Deaths: 4
Recovered: 261
· Cathedral City
Confirmed Cases: 6,830
Deaths: 97
Recoveries: 6,106
· Coachella
Confirmed Cases: 7,731
Deaths: 78
Recovered: 7,057
· Desert Edge
Confirmed Cases: 337
Deaths: 12
Recovered: 280
· Desert Hot Springs
Confirmed Cases: 3,999
Deaths: 58
Recovered: 3,542
· Desert Palms
Confirmed Cases: 244
Deaths: 19
Recovered: 201
· Garnet
Confirmed Cases: 861
Deaths: 18
Recovered: 768
· Indian Wells
Confirmed Cases: 188
Deaths: 6
Recovered: 170
· Indio
Confirmed Cases: 11,921
Deaths: 184
Recoveries: 10,685
· La Quinta
Confirmed Cases: 3,258
Deaths: 53
Recovered: 2,895
· Mecca
Confirmed Cases: 1,113
Deaths: 17
Recovered: 1,006
· North Shore
Confirmed Cases: 344
Deaths: 2
Recovered: 317
· Oasis
Confirmed Cases: 859
Deaths: 6
Recovered: 793
· Palm Desert
Confirmed Cases: 3,781
Deaths: 98
Recovered: 3,323
· Palm Springs
Confirmed Cases: 3,559
Deaths: 105
Recovered: 3,154
· Rancho Mirage
Confirmed Cases: 1,056
Deaths: 37
Recovered: 886
· Sky Valley
Confirmed Cases: 211
Deaths: 4
Recovered: 176
· Thermal
Confirmed Cases: 465
Deaths: 5
Recovered: 427
· Thousand Palms
Confirmed Cases: 1,010
Deaths: 6
Recovered: 884
· County Jails
There are 934 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 906 recoveries.·
· State Jails
There are 5,421 cases in the state's jails and 5,221 recoveries.
