Riverside County reports 323 new cases, 25 deaths, & 4,263 recoveries since Friday

Coronavirus

Riverside County reported 323 new cases since Friday, bringing the total of cases up to 289,773.

The Coachella Valley reported 54 new cases (48,810 total cases).

Check out the county map below

(Note Data will continue to update past today)

Riverside County's COVID Metrics

The county's metrics are updated every Tuesday.

While the county remains in the purple tier, the latest metric update revealed big decreases for Riverside County for the second week in a row.

The county's positivity rate fell to the levels needed to move into the red tier, however, every other metric remains above the number needed.

New cases per day per 100K - 16.2 (Last Week 29.2)

Adjusted Case Rate - 16.6 (Last Wee 28.8)

Positivity Rate - 7.6% (Last week 11%)

Health Equity Quartile Positivity Rate - 8.3% (Last Week 11.8%)

The last time the county's positivity rate was below 8.0% was Nov 10

Palm Springs revokes curfew for restaurants, bars, wineries, and breweries

The city of Palm Springs is once again allowing its restaurants, bars, wineries, and breweries to remain open until 2 a.m.

"We feel confident now with case numbers trending down that it is safe to rescind the July order and allow the affected businesses to close at 2 a.m.," Ready said.

Businesses impacted by the order must continue to follow state guidelines in regards to serving meals with alcoholic beverages, practicing social distancing and requiring face coverings.

Riverside County COVID Vaccine Appointments

More Pfizer vaccine clinics were opened for residents 65 years and older or those who qualify due to employment: https://www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine.

Seniors who need assistance can dial 2-1-1.

Those who register must show proof of age/employment at the time of appointment.

Testing

Riverside County conducted 2,492,494 coronavirus tests, up by 36,424 since Friday.

County health officials are urging the public to continue getting tested, which helps slow the spread of the virus and may contribute to Riverside County moving into the red tier.

Getting tested for #coronavirus helps slow the spread of the disease, and may also help Riverside County meet the red tier metric for adjusted case rate. #RivCoNOW #RUHealth https://t.co/By0VbszhKE pic.twitter.com/cdfWew3vCy — Dr. Cameron Kaiser (@RivCoDoc) February 24, 2021

Where to get tested

Remember, you can get tested even if you do not have symptoms. Testing is available to all county residents.

You are now able to get a free test at many Rite-Aids in the area. Click here for a full list of stores and to schedule your appointment.

Click here to find the closest testing site to you

Find County Testing Sites

Deaths and Recoveries

Over the weekend, Riverside County reported 25 additional COVID-19 deaths. The total number of deaths is now 3,792.

There were 1 new deaths reported in the Coachella Valley (837 in total).

Palm Springs - 1 death

Full Details: COVID-19 was the third leading cause of death in Riverside County in 2020

Riverside County reported 4,263 recoveries since Friday. There are a total of 274,956 recoveries in Riverside County.

Hospitalizations

Hospitalizations across Riverside County fell by 54 patients since Friday. This brings the total number of COVID hospitalizations down to 307, the lowest it has been since Nov. 13.

The number of patients admitted into the ICU across Riverside County decreased by 13 patients since Friday. There is now a total of 86 COVID patients in the ICU across the county.

Friday marked the first time the the total number of patients in the ICU for coronavirus fell below 100 since Nov. 23.

The SoCal region's ICU availability percentage is at 19.5%. The state's four-week projection has the availability going up to 45.2%.

Cases in Coachella Valley Cities and Communities (As of 03/01/21)

· Bermuda Dunes

Confirmed Cases: 624

Deaths: 7

Recovered: 589



· Cabazon

Confirmed Cases: 307

Deaths: 4

Recovered: 290



· Cathedral City

Confirmed Cases: 6,889

Deaths: 100

Recoveries: 6,519



· Coachella

Confirmed Cases: 7,767

Deaths: 80

Recovered: 7,458



· Desert Edge

Confirmed Cases: 338

Deaths: 12

Recovered: 312



· Desert Hot Springs

Confirmed Cases: 4,070

Deaths: 58

Recovered: 3,840



· Desert Palms

Confirmed Cases: 247

Deaths: 20

Recovered: 215



· Garnet

Confirmed Cases: 868

Deaths: 18

Recovered: 815



· Indian Wells

Confirmed Cases: 189

Deaths: 6

Recovered: 175



· Indio

Confirmed Cases: 12,007

Deaths: 188

Recoveries: 11,401



· La Quinta

Confirmed Cases: 3,288

Deaths: 54

Recovered: 3,115



· Mecca

Confirmed Cases: 1,127

Deaths: 18

Recovered: 1,063



· North Shore

Confirmed Cases: 347

Deaths: 1

Recovered: 332



· Oasis

Confirmed Cases: 864

Deaths: 7

Recovered: 834



· Palm Desert

Confirmed Cases: 3,826

Deaths: 101

Recovered: 3,563



· Palm Springs

Confirmed Cases: 3,593

Deaths: 111

Recovered: 3,349



· Rancho Mirage

Confirmed Cases: 1,072

Deaths: 37

Recovered: 973



· Sky Valley

Confirmed Cases: 215

Deaths: 5

Recovered: 196



· Thermal

Confirmed Cases: 464

Deaths: 5

Recovered: 447



· Thousand Palms

Confirmed Cases: 1,015

Deaths: 8

Recovered: 959



· County Jails

There are 934 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 920 recoveries.·



· State Jails

There are 5,450 cases in the state's jails and 5,330 recoveries.