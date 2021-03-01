Riverside County reports 323 new cases, 25 deaths, & 4,263 recoveries since Friday
Riverside County reported 323 new cases since Friday, bringing the total of cases up to 289,773.
The Coachella Valley reported 54 new cases (48,810 total cases).
Check out the county map below
(Note Data will continue to update past today)
Riverside County's COVID Metrics
The county's metrics are updated every Tuesday.
While the county remains in the purple tier, the latest metric update revealed big decreases for Riverside County for the second week in a row.
The county's positivity rate fell to the levels needed to move into the red tier, however, every other metric remains above the number needed.
- New cases per day per 100K - 16.2 (Last Week 29.2)
- Adjusted Case Rate - 16.6 (Last Wee 28.8)
- Positivity Rate - 7.6% (Last week 11%)
- Health Equity Quartile Positivity Rate - 8.3% (Last Week 11.8%)
The last time the county's positivity rate was below 8.0% was Nov 10
Palm Springs revokes curfew for restaurants, bars, wineries, and breweries
The city of Palm Springs is once again allowing its restaurants, bars, wineries, and breweries to remain open until 2 a.m.
"We feel confident now with case numbers trending down that it is safe to rescind the July order and allow the affected businesses to close at 2 a.m.," Ready said.
Businesses impacted by the order must continue to follow state guidelines in regards to serving meals with alcoholic beverages, practicing social distancing and requiring face coverings.
Riverside County COVID Vaccine Appointments
More Pfizer vaccine clinics were opened for residents 65 years and older or those who qualify due to employment: https://www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine.
Seniors who need assistance can dial 2-1-1.
Those who register must show proof of age/employment at the time of appointment.
Download the News Channel 3 app on the Apple Store or Google Play to get alerts on when new appointments or vaccine clinics are available.
Testing
Riverside County conducted 2,492,494 coronavirus tests, up by 36,424 since Friday.
County health officials are urging the public to continue getting tested, which helps slow the spread of the virus and may contribute to Riverside County moving into the red tier.
Getting tested for #coronavirus helps slow the spread of the disease, and may also help Riverside County meet the red tier metric for adjusted case rate. #RivCoNOW #RUHealth https://t.co/By0VbszhKE pic.twitter.com/cdfWew3vCy— Dr. Cameron Kaiser (@RivCoDoc) February 24, 2021
Where to get tested
Remember, you can get tested even if you do not have symptoms. Testing is available to all county residents.
You are now able to get a free test at many Rite-Aids in the area. Click here for a full list of stores and to schedule your appointment.
Click here to find the closest testing site to you
Deaths and Recoveries
Over the weekend, Riverside County reported 25 additional COVID-19 deaths. The total number of deaths is now 3,792.
There were 1 new deaths reported in the Coachella Valley (837 in total).
- Palm Springs - 1 death
Full Details: COVID-19 was the third leading cause of death in Riverside County in 2020
Riverside County reported 4,263 recoveries since Friday. There are a total of 274,956 recoveries in Riverside County.
Hospitalizations
Hospitalizations across Riverside County fell by 54 patients since Friday. This brings the total number of COVID hospitalizations down to 307, the lowest it has been since Nov. 13.
The number of patients admitted into the ICU across Riverside County decreased by 13 patients since Friday. There is now a total of 86 COVID patients in the ICU across the county.
Friday marked the first time the the total number of patients in the ICU for coronavirus fell below 100 since Nov. 23.
The SoCal region's ICU availability percentage is at 19.5%. The state's four-week projection has the availability going up to 45.2%.
(Note Data will continue to update past today)
Cases in Coachella Valley Cities and Communities (As of 03/01/21)
· Bermuda Dunes
Confirmed Cases: 624
Deaths: 7
Recovered: 589
· Cabazon
Confirmed Cases: 307
Deaths: 4
Recovered: 290
· Cathedral City
Confirmed Cases: 6,889
Deaths: 100
Recoveries: 6,519
· Coachella
Confirmed Cases: 7,767
Deaths: 80
Recovered: 7,458
· Desert Edge
Confirmed Cases: 338
Deaths: 12
Recovered: 312
· Desert Hot Springs
Confirmed Cases: 4,070
Deaths: 58
Recovered: 3,840
· Desert Palms
Confirmed Cases: 247
Deaths: 20
Recovered: 215
· Garnet
Confirmed Cases: 868
Deaths: 18
Recovered: 815
· Indian Wells
Confirmed Cases: 189
Deaths: 6
Recovered: 175
· Indio
Confirmed Cases: 12,007
Deaths: 188
Recoveries: 11,401
· La Quinta
Confirmed Cases: 3,288
Deaths: 54
Recovered: 3,115
· Mecca
Confirmed Cases: 1,127
Deaths: 18
Recovered: 1,063
· North Shore
Confirmed Cases: 347
Deaths: 1
Recovered: 332
· Oasis
Confirmed Cases: 864
Deaths: 7
Recovered: 834
· Palm Desert
Confirmed Cases: 3,826
Deaths: 101
Recovered: 3,563
· Palm Springs
Confirmed Cases: 3,593
Deaths: 111
Recovered: 3,349
· Rancho Mirage
Confirmed Cases: 1,072
Deaths: 37
Recovered: 973
· Sky Valley
Confirmed Cases: 215
Deaths: 5
Recovered: 196
· Thermal
Confirmed Cases: 464
Deaths: 5
Recovered: 447
· Thousand Palms
Confirmed Cases: 1,015
Deaths: 8
Recovered: 959
· County Jails
There are 934 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 920 recoveries.·
· State Jails
There are 5,450 cases in the state's jails and 5,330 recoveries.
Comments