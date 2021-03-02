Riverside County reports 552 new cases, 37 deaths, & 953 recoveries since Monday

Coronavirus

Riverside County reported 552 new cases since Monday, bringing the total of cases up to 290,325.

The Coachella Valley reported 97 new cases (48,907 total cases).

Riverside County's COVID Metrics

The county's metrics are updated every Tuesday.

While the county remains in the purple tier, the latest metric update revealed big decreases for Riverside County for the third week in a row.

The county continued to move closer into meeting all the requirements to move into the red tier.

New cases per day per 100K - 11.0 (Last Week 16.2)

Adjusted Case Rate - 11.3 (Last Week 16.6)

Positivity Rate - 5.8% (Last week 7.6%)

Health Equity Quartile Positivity Rate - 6.1% (Last Week 8.3%)

Palm Springs revokes curfew for restaurants, bars, wineries, and breweries

The city of Palm Springs is once again allowing its restaurants, bars, wineries, and breweries to remain open until 2 a.m.

"We feel confident now with case numbers trending down that it is safe to rescind the July order and allow the affected businesses to close at 2 a.m.," Ready said.

Businesses impacted by the order must continue to follow state guidelines in regards to serving meals with alcoholic beverages, practicing social distancing and requiring face coverings.

Riverside County COVID Vaccine Appointments

COVID vaccine clinics were opened for residents 65 years and older or those who qualify due to employment: https://www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine.

Seniors who need assistance can dial 2-1-1.

Those who register must show proof of age/employment at the time of appointment.

Testing

Riverside County conducted 2,492,494 coronavirus tests, up by 4,619 since Monday.

County health officials are urging the public to continue getting tested, which helps slow the spread of the virus and may contribute to Riverside County moving into the red tier.

Where to get tested

Remember, you can get tested even if you do not have symptoms. Testing is available to all county residents.

You are now able to get a free test at many Rite-Aids in the area. Click here for a full list of stores and to schedule your appointment.

Deaths and Recoveries

Over the weekend, Riverside County reported 37 additional COVID-19 deaths. The total number of deaths is now 3,829

There were 7 new deaths reported in the Coachella Valley (844 in total).

Desert Hot Springs - 2

Rancho Mirage - 1

Indio - 2

Desert Palms- 1

Thermal- 1

Full Details: COVID-19 was the third leading cause of death in Riverside County in 2020

Riverside County reported 953 recoveries since Monday. There are a total of 275,909 recoveries in Riverside County.

Hospitalizations

Hospitalizations across Riverside County fell by 6 patients since Monday. This brings the total number of COVID hospitalizations down to 301, the lowest it has been since Nov. 13.

The number of patients admitted into the ICU across Riverside County decreased by 10 patients since Monday. There is now a total of 76 COVID patients in the ICU across the county.

Friday marked the first time the the total number of patients in the ICU for coronavirus fell below 100 since Nov. 23.

The SoCal region's ICU availability percentage is at 19.5%. The state's four-week projection has the availability going up to 45.2%.

Cases in Coachella Valley Cities and Communities (As of 03/02/21)

· Bermuda Dunes

Confirmed Cases: 625

Deaths: 7

Recovered: 590



· Cabazon

Confirmed Cases: 307

Deaths: 4

Recovered: 291



· Cathedral City

Confirmed Cases: 6,910

Deaths: 100

Recoveries: 6,548



· Coachella

Confirmed Cases: 7,781

Deaths: 80

Recovered: 7,482



· Desert Edge

Confirmed Cases: 339

Deaths: 12

Recovered: 315



· Desert Hot Springs

Confirmed Cases: 4,082

Deaths: 60

Recovered: 3,850



· Desert Palms

Confirmed Cases: 248

Deaths: 21

Recovered: 214



· Garnet

Confirmed Cases: 870

Deaths: 18

Recovered: 821



· Indian Wells

Confirmed Cases: 189

Deaths: 6

Recovered: 175



· Indio

Confirmed Cases: 12,025

Deaths: 190

Recoveries: 11,460



· La Quinta

Confirmed Cases: 3,291

Deaths: 54

Recovered: 3,125



· Mecca

Confirmed Cases: 1,127

Deaths: 18

Recovered: 1,066



· North Shore

Confirmed Cases: 352

Deaths: 1

Recovered: 334



· Oasis

Confirmed Cases: 866

Deaths: 7

Recovered: 834



· Palm Desert

Confirmed Cases: 3,830

Deaths: 101

Recovered: 3,580



· Palm Springs

Confirmed Cases: 3,602

Deaths: 111

Recovered: 3,365



· Rancho Mirage

Confirmed Cases: 1,072

Deaths: 38

Recovered: 974



· Sky Valley

Confirmed Cases: 215

Deaths: 5

Recovered: 196



· Thermal

Confirmed Cases: 464

Deaths: 5

Recovered: 448



· Thousand Palms

Confirmed Cases: 1,019

Deaths: 8

Recovered: 960



· County Jails

There are 933 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 921 recoveries.·



· State Jails

There are 5,457 cases in the state's jails and 5,344 recoveries.