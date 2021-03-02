Riverside County reports 552 new cases, 37 deaths, & 953 recoveries since Monday
Riverside County reported 552 new cases since Monday, bringing the total of cases up to 290,325.
The Coachella Valley reported 97 new cases (48,907 total cases).
(Note Data will continue to update past today)
Riverside County's COVID Metrics
The county's metrics are updated every Tuesday.
While the county remains in the purple tier, the latest metric update revealed big decreases for Riverside County for the third week in a row.
The county continued to move closer into meeting all the requirements to move into the red tier.
- New cases per day per 100K - 11.0 (Last Week 16.2)
- Adjusted Case Rate - 11.3 (Last Week 16.6)
- Positivity Rate - 5.8% (Last week 7.6%)
- Health Equity Quartile Positivity Rate - 6.1% (Last Week 8.3%)
Palm Springs revokes curfew for restaurants, bars, wineries, and breweries
The city of Palm Springs is once again allowing its restaurants, bars, wineries, and breweries to remain open until 2 a.m.
"We feel confident now with case numbers trending down that it is safe to rescind the July order and allow the affected businesses to close at 2 a.m.," Ready said.
Businesses impacted by the order must continue to follow state guidelines in regards to serving meals with alcoholic beverages, practicing social distancing and requiring face coverings.
Riverside County COVID Vaccine Appointments
COVID vaccine clinics were opened for residents 65 years and older or those who qualify due to employment: https://www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine.
Seniors who need assistance can dial 2-1-1.
Those who register must show proof of age/employment at the time of appointment.
Testing
Riverside County conducted 2,492,494 coronavirus tests, up by 4,619 since Monday.
County health officials are urging the public to continue getting tested, which helps slow the spread of the virus and may contribute to Riverside County moving into the red tier.
Where to get tested
Remember, you can get tested even if you do not have symptoms. Testing is available to all county residents.
You are now able to get a free test at many Rite-Aids in the area. Click here for a full list of stores and to schedule your appointment.
Deaths and Recoveries
Over the weekend, Riverside County reported 37 additional COVID-19 deaths. The total number of deaths is now 3,829
There were 7 new deaths reported in the Coachella Valley (844 in total).
- Desert Hot Springs - 2
- Rancho Mirage - 1
- Indio - 2
- Desert Palms- 1
- Thermal- 1
Full Details: COVID-19 was the third leading cause of death in Riverside County in 2020
Riverside County reported 953 recoveries since Monday. There are a total of 275,909 recoveries in Riverside County.
Hospitalizations
Hospitalizations across Riverside County fell by 6 patients since Monday. This brings the total number of COVID hospitalizations down to 301, the lowest it has been since Nov. 13.
The number of patients admitted into the ICU across Riverside County decreased by 10 patients since Monday. There is now a total of 76 COVID patients in the ICU across the county.
Friday marked the first time the the total number of patients in the ICU for coronavirus fell below 100 since Nov. 23.
The SoCal region's ICU availability percentage is at 19.5%. The state's four-week projection has the availability going up to 45.2%.
Cases in Coachella Valley Cities and Communities (As of 03/02/21)
· Bermuda Dunes
Confirmed Cases: 625
Deaths: 7
Recovered: 590
· Cabazon
Confirmed Cases: 307
Deaths: 4
Recovered: 291
· Cathedral City
Confirmed Cases: 6,910
Deaths: 100
Recoveries: 6,548
· Coachella
Confirmed Cases: 7,781
Deaths: 80
Recovered: 7,482
· Desert Edge
Confirmed Cases: 339
Deaths: 12
Recovered: 315
· Desert Hot Springs
Confirmed Cases: 4,082
Deaths: 60
Recovered: 3,850
· Desert Palms
Confirmed Cases: 248
Deaths: 21
Recovered: 214
· Garnet
Confirmed Cases: 870
Deaths: 18
Recovered: 821
· Indian Wells
Confirmed Cases: 189
Deaths: 6
Recovered: 175
· Indio
Confirmed Cases: 12,025
Deaths: 190
Recoveries: 11,460
· La Quinta
Confirmed Cases: 3,291
Deaths: 54
Recovered: 3,125
· Mecca
Confirmed Cases: 1,127
Deaths: 18
Recovered: 1,066
· North Shore
Confirmed Cases: 352
Deaths: 1
Recovered: 334
· Oasis
Confirmed Cases: 866
Deaths: 7
Recovered: 834
· Palm Desert
Confirmed Cases: 3,830
Deaths: 101
Recovered: 3,580
· Palm Springs
Confirmed Cases: 3,602
Deaths: 111
Recovered: 3,365
· Rancho Mirage
Confirmed Cases: 1,072
Deaths: 38
Recovered: 974
· Sky Valley
Confirmed Cases: 215
Deaths: 5
Recovered: 196
· Thermal
Confirmed Cases: 464
Deaths: 5
Recovered: 448
· Thousand Palms
Confirmed Cases: 1,019
Deaths: 8
Recovered: 960
· County Jails
There are 933 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 921 recoveries.·
· State Jails
There are 5,457 cases in the state's jails and 5,344 recoveries.
