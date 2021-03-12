Riverside County reports 191 new cases, 30 deaths, & 20 fewer hospitalizations since Wednesday
Riverside County reported 191 new cases since Wednesday. The county has a total of 291,866 coronavirus cases.
There were no cases reported on Thursday due to issues with the state's CalREDIE system.
Check out the county map below
(Note Data will continue to update past today)
Riverside County to move to the Red Tier on Tuesday
On Friday, California hit its goal of 2 million vaccine doses in low-income, vulnerable communities. This means the threshold for tiers will be loosened and several counties, including Riverside County will move to the red tier on Tuesday.
The change will take effect on Wednesday, according to the state's department of public health.
Full Details: California hits 2M doses equity mark; Riverside County to move to red tier on Tuesday
Riverside County COVID Vaccine Appointments
COVID vaccine clinics were opened for residents 65 years and older or those who qualify due to employment: https://www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine.
Seniors who need assistance can dial 2-1-1.
Those who register must show proof of age/employment at the time of appointment.
Testing
Riverside County conducted 2,579,498 coronavirus tests, up by 28,961 since Wednesday.
County health officials are urging the public to continue getting tested, which helps slow the spread of the virus and may contribute to Riverside County moving into the red tier.
Getting tested for #coronavirus helps slow the spread of the disease, and may also help Riverside County meet the red tier metric for adjusted case rate. #RivCoNOW #RUHealth https://t.co/By0VbszhKE pic.twitter.com/cdfWew3vCy— Dr. Cameron Kaiser (@RivCoDoc) February 24, 2021
Where to get tested
Remember, you can get tested even if you do not have symptoms. Testing is available to all county residents.
You are now able to get a free test at many Rite-Aids in the area. Click here for a full list of stores and to schedule your appointment.
Click here to find the closest testing site to you
Deaths and Recoveries
Over the past 48 hours, Riverside County reported 30 additional COVID-19 deaths. The total number of deaths is now 3,971.
Riverside County reported 718 recoveries since Wednesday. There are a total of 282,886 recoveries in Riverside County.
Hospitalizations
Hospitalizations across Riverside County decreased by 20 patients over the past 48 hours.
There is now a total of 234 hospitalizations.
The number of patients admitted into the ICU across Riverside County increased by 2 patients since Wednesday. There is now a total of 56 COVID patients in the ICU across the county.
ICU bed availability countywide is at 12%
The SoCal region's ICU availability percentage is at 19.5%. The state's four-week projection has the availability going up to 45.2%.
(Note Data will continue to update past today)
Cases in Coachella Valley Cities and Communities (As of 03/10/21)
· Bermuda Dunes
Confirmed Cases: 630
Deaths: 9
Recovered: 609
· Cabazon
Confirmed Cases: 306
Deaths: 5
Recovered: 295
· Cathedral City
Confirmed Cases: 6,932
Deaths: 102
Recoveries: 6,699
· Coachella
Confirmed Cases: 7,797
Deaths: 80
Recovered: 7,623
· Desert Edge
Confirmed Cases: 340
Deaths: 13
Recovered: 322
· Desert Hot Springs
Confirmed Cases: 4,107
Deaths: 62
Recovered: 3,957
· Desert Palms
Confirmed Cases: 252
Deaths: 21
Recovered: 221
· Garnet
Confirmed Cases: 877
Deaths: 18
Recovered: 844
· Indian Wells
Confirmed Cases: 188
Deaths: 6
Recovered: 180
· Indio
Confirmed Cases: 12,058
Deaths: 193
Recoveries: 11,696
· La Quinta
Confirmed Cases: 3,318
Deaths: 54
Recovered: 3,199
· Mecca
Confirmed Cases: 1,128
Deaths: 18
Recovered: 1,091
· North Shore
Confirmed Cases: 353
Deaths: 1
Recovered: 347
· Oasis
Confirmed Cases: 871
Deaths: 7
Recovered: 851
· Palm Desert
Confirmed Cases: 3,855
Deaths: 111
Recovered: 3,674
· Palm Springs
Confirmed Cases: 3,620
Deaths: 113
Recovered: 3,440
· Rancho Mirage
Confirmed Cases: 1,080
Deaths: 41
Recovered: 1,014
· Sky Valley
Confirmed Cases: 216
Deaths: 5
Recovered: 203
· Thermal
Confirmed Cases: 465
Deaths: 7
Recovered: 451
· Thousand Palms
Confirmed Cases: 1,025
Deaths: 8
Recovered: 1,000
· County Jails
There are 932 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 923 recoveries.·
· State Jails
There are 5,460 cases in the state's jails and 5,406 recoveries.
