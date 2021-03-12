Riverside County reports 191 new cases, 30 deaths, & 20 fewer hospitalizations since Wednesday

Coronavirus

Riverside County reported 191 new cases since Wednesday. The county has a total of 291,866 coronavirus cases.

There were no cases reported on Thursday due to issues with the state's CalREDIE system.

Riverside County to move to the Red Tier on Tuesday

On Friday, California hit its goal of 2 million vaccine doses in low-income, vulnerable communities. This means the threshold for tiers will be loosened and several counties, including Riverside County will move to the red tier on Tuesday.

The change will take effect on Wednesday, according to the state's department of public health.

Riverside County COVID Vaccine Appointments

COVID vaccine clinics were opened for residents 65 years and older or those who qualify due to employment: https://www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine.

Seniors who need assistance can dial 2-1-1.

Those who register must show proof of age/employment at the time of appointment.

Testing

Riverside County conducted 2,579,498 coronavirus tests, up by 28,961 since Wednesday.

County health officials are urging the public to continue getting tested, which helps slow the spread of the virus and may contribute to Riverside County moving into the red tier.

Getting tested for #coronavirus helps slow the spread of the disease, and may also help Riverside County meet the red tier metric for adjusted case rate. #RivCoNOW #RUHealth https://t.co/By0VbszhKE pic.twitter.com/cdfWew3vCy — Dr. Cameron Kaiser (@RivCoDoc) February 24, 2021

Where to get tested

Remember, you can get tested even if you do not have symptoms. Testing is available to all county residents.

You are now able to get a free test at many Rite-Aids in the area. Click here for a full list of stores and to schedule your appointment.

Click here to find the closest testing site to you

Find County Testing Sites

Deaths and Recoveries

Over the past 48 hours, Riverside County reported 30 additional COVID-19 deaths. The total number of deaths is now 3,971.

Riverside County reported 718 recoveries since Wednesday. There are a total of 282,886 recoveries in Riverside County.

Hospitalizations

Hospitalizations across Riverside County decreased by 20 patients over the past 48 hours.

There is now a total of 234 hospitalizations.

The number of patients admitted into the ICU across Riverside County increased by 2 patients since Wednesday. There is now a total of 56 COVID patients in the ICU across the county.

ICU bed availability countywide is at 12%

The SoCal region's ICU availability percentage is at 19.5%. The state's four-week projection has the availability going up to 45.2%.

Cases in Coachella Valley Cities and Communities (As of 03/10/21)

· Bermuda Dunes

Confirmed Cases: 630

Deaths: 9

Recovered: 609



· Cabazon

Confirmed Cases: 306

Deaths: 5

Recovered: 295



· Cathedral City

Confirmed Cases: 6,932

Deaths: 102

Recoveries: 6,699



· Coachella

Confirmed Cases: 7,797

Deaths: 80

Recovered: 7,623



· Desert Edge

Confirmed Cases: 340

Deaths: 13

Recovered: 322



· Desert Hot Springs

Confirmed Cases: 4,107

Deaths: 62

Recovered: 3,957



· Desert Palms

Confirmed Cases: 252

Deaths: 21

Recovered: 221



· Garnet

Confirmed Cases: 877

Deaths: 18

Recovered: 844



· Indian Wells

Confirmed Cases: 188

Deaths: 6

Recovered: 180



· Indio

Confirmed Cases: 12,058

Deaths: 193

Recoveries: 11,696



· La Quinta

Confirmed Cases: 3,318

Deaths: 54

Recovered: 3,199



· Mecca

Confirmed Cases: 1,128

Deaths: 18

Recovered: 1,091



· North Shore

Confirmed Cases: 353

Deaths: 1

Recovered: 347



· Oasis

Confirmed Cases: 871

Deaths: 7

Recovered: 851



· Palm Desert

Confirmed Cases: 3,855

Deaths: 111

Recovered: 3,674



· Palm Springs

Confirmed Cases: 3,620

Deaths: 113

Recovered: 3,440



· Rancho Mirage

Confirmed Cases: 1,080

Deaths: 41

Recovered: 1,014



· Sky Valley

Confirmed Cases: 216

Deaths: 5

Recovered: 203



· Thermal

Confirmed Cases: 465

Deaths: 7

Recovered: 451



· Thousand Palms

Confirmed Cases: 1,025

Deaths: 8

Recovered: 1,000



· County Jails

There are 932 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 923 recoveries.·



· State Jails

There are 5,460 cases in the state's jails and 5,406 recoveries.