Riverside County reports 427 new cases, 13 deaths, & 1281 recoveries since Friday

Riverside County reported 427 new cases since Friday. The county has a total of 292,293 coronavirus cases.

Riverside County to move to the Red Tier on Tuesday

On Friday, California hit its goal of 2 million vaccine doses in low-income, vulnerable communities. This means the threshold for tiers will be loosened and several counties, including Riverside County will move to the red tier on Tuesday.

The change will take effect on Wednesday, according to the state's department of public health.

Riverside County COVID Vaccine Appointments

COVID vaccine clinics are open across Riverside County for residents 65 years and older, those who qualify due to employment, or people 16 to 64 years old with underlying health conditions: https://www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine.

Seniors who need assistance can dial 2-1-1.

Those who register must show proof of age/employment at the time of appointment.

Testing

Riverside County conducted 2,579,498 coronavirus tests, up by 18,712 since Friday.

County health officials are urging the public to continue getting tested, which helps slow the spread of the virus and may contribute to Riverside County moving into the red tier.

Getting tested for #coronavirus helps slow the spread of the disease, and may also help Riverside County meet the red tier metric for adjusted case rate. #RivCoNOW #RUHealth https://t.co/By0VbszhKE pic.twitter.com/cdfWew3vCy — Dr. Cameron Kaiser (@RivCoDoc) February 24, 2021

Where to get tested

Remember, you can get tested even if you do not have symptoms. Testing is available to all county residents.

You are now able to get a free test at many Rite-Aids in the area. Click here for a full list of stores and to schedule your appointment.

Deaths and Recoveries

Since Friday, Riverside County has reported 13 additional COVID-19 deaths. The total number of deaths is now 3,984.

Riverside County reported 1,281 recoveries since Friday. There are a total of 284,167 recoveries in Riverside County.

Hospitalizations

Hospitalizations across Riverside County decreased by 39 patients since Friday. Hospitalizations did increase by 13 patients since Sunday, bringing the total to 195.

This marks the first time since Nov. 3 that COVID hospitalizations fell below 200 across Riverside County.

The number of patients admitted into the ICU across Riverside County decreased by 11 patients since Friday. The number went up 2 patients between Sunday and Monday.

There is now a total of 45 COVID patients in the ICU across the county. It's the first time since Nov. 2 that the number of patients in the ICU for COVID is under 50 patients.

The SoCal region's ICU availability percentage is at 27.6%. The state's four-week projection has the availability going up to 40.3%.

Cases in Coachella Valley Cities and Communities (As of 03/15/21)

· Bermuda Dunes

Confirmed Cases: 634

Deaths: 9

Recovered: 609



· Cabazon

Confirmed Cases: 306

Deaths: 5

Recovered: 296



· Cathedral City

Confirmed Cases: 6,943

Deaths: 102

Recoveries: 6,722



· Coachella

Confirmed Cases: 7,809

Deaths: 80

Recovered: 7,647



· Desert Edge

Confirmed Cases: 340

Deaths: 13

Recovered: 322



· Desert Hot Springs

Confirmed Cases: 4,117

Deaths: 62

Recovered: 3,971



· Desert Palms

Confirmed Cases: 252

Deaths: 21

Recovered: 221



· Garnet

Confirmed Cases: 881

Deaths: 18

Recovered: 844



· Indian Wells

Confirmed Cases: 188

Deaths: 6

Recovered: 180



· Indio

Confirmed Cases: 12,079

Deaths: 193

Recoveries: 11,736



· La Quinta

Confirmed Cases: 3,320

Deaths: 54

Recovered: 3,221



· Mecca

Confirmed Cases: 1,128

Deaths: 18

Recovered: 1,093



· North Shore

Confirmed Cases: 355

Deaths: 1

Recovered: 349



· Oasis

Confirmed Cases: 872

Deaths: 7

Recovered: 855



· Palm Desert

Confirmed Cases: 3,862

Deaths: 111

Recovered: 3,691



· Palm Springs

Confirmed Cases: 3,627

Deaths: 114

Recovered: 3,448



· Rancho Mirage

Confirmed Cases: 1,081

Deaths: 41

Recovered: 1,023



· Sky Valley

Confirmed Cases: 216

Deaths: 5

Recovered: 205



· Thermal

Confirmed Cases: 467

Deaths: 7

Recovered: 454



· Thousand Palms

Confirmed Cases: 1,026

Deaths: 8

Recovered: 1,008



· County Jails

There are 932 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 925 recoveries.·



· State Jails

There are 5,461 cases in the state's jails and 5,425 recoveries.