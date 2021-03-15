Riverside County reports 427 new cases, 13 deaths, & 1281 recoveries since Friday
Riverside County reported 427 new cases since Friday. The county has a total of 292,293 coronavirus cases.
Check out the county map below
(Note Data will continue to update past today)
Riverside County to move to the Red Tier on Tuesday
On Friday, California hit its goal of 2 million vaccine doses in low-income, vulnerable communities. This means the threshold for tiers will be loosened and several counties, including Riverside County will move to the red tier on Tuesday.
The change will take effect on Wednesday, according to the state's department of public health.
Full Details: California hits 2M doses equity mark; Riverside County to move to red tier on Tuesday
Riverside County COVID Vaccine Appointments
COVID vaccine clinics are open across Riverside County for residents 65 years and older, those who qualify due to employment, or people 16 to 64 years old with underlying health conditions: https://www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine.
Seniors who need assistance can dial 2-1-1.
Those who register must show proof of age/employment at the time of appointment.
Download the News Channel 3 app on the Apple Store or Google Play to get alerts on when new appointments or vaccine clinics are available.
Testing
Riverside County conducted 2,579,498 coronavirus tests, up by 18,712 since Friday.
County health officials are urging the public to continue getting tested, which helps slow the spread of the virus and may contribute to Riverside County moving into the red tier.
Getting tested for #coronavirus helps slow the spread of the disease, and may also help Riverside County meet the red tier metric for adjusted case rate. #RivCoNOW #RUHealth https://t.co/By0VbszhKE pic.twitter.com/cdfWew3vCy— Dr. Cameron Kaiser (@RivCoDoc) February 24, 2021
Where to get tested
Remember, you can get tested even if you do not have symptoms. Testing is available to all county residents.
You are now able to get a free test at many Rite-Aids in the area. Click here for a full list of stores and to schedule your appointment.
Click here to find the closest testing site to you
Deaths and Recoveries
Since Friday, Riverside County has reported 13 additional COVID-19 deaths. The total number of deaths is now 3,984.
Riverside County reported 1,281 recoveries since Friday. There are a total of 284,167 recoveries in Riverside County.
Hospitalizations
Hospitalizations across Riverside County decreased by 39 patients since Friday. Hospitalizations did increase by 13 patients since Sunday, bringing the total to 195.
This marks the first time since Nov. 3 that COVID hospitalizations fell below 200 across Riverside County.
The number of patients admitted into the ICU across Riverside County decreased by 11 patients since Friday. The number went up 2 patients between Sunday and Monday.
There is now a total of 45 COVID patients in the ICU across the county. It's the first time since Nov. 2 that the number of patients in the ICU for COVID is under 50 patients.
The SoCal region's ICU availability percentage is at 27.6%. The state's four-week projection has the availability going up to 40.3%.
(Note Data will continue to update past today)
Cases in Coachella Valley Cities and Communities (As of 03/15/21)
· Bermuda Dunes
Confirmed Cases: 634
Deaths: 9
Recovered: 609
· Cabazon
Confirmed Cases: 306
Deaths: 5
Recovered: 296
· Cathedral City
Confirmed Cases: 6,943
Deaths: 102
Recoveries: 6,722
· Coachella
Confirmed Cases: 7,809
Deaths: 80
Recovered: 7,647
· Desert Edge
Confirmed Cases: 340
Deaths: 13
Recovered: 322
· Desert Hot Springs
Confirmed Cases: 4,117
Deaths: 62
Recovered: 3,971
· Desert Palms
Confirmed Cases: 252
Deaths: 21
Recovered: 221
· Garnet
Confirmed Cases: 881
Deaths: 18
Recovered: 844
· Indian Wells
Confirmed Cases: 188
Deaths: 6
Recovered: 180
· Indio
Confirmed Cases: 12,079
Deaths: 193
Recoveries: 11,736
· La Quinta
Confirmed Cases: 3,320
Deaths: 54
Recovered: 3,221
· Mecca
Confirmed Cases: 1,128
Deaths: 18
Recovered: 1,093
· North Shore
Confirmed Cases: 355
Deaths: 1
Recovered: 349
· Oasis
Confirmed Cases: 872
Deaths: 7
Recovered: 855
· Palm Desert
Confirmed Cases: 3,862
Deaths: 111
Recovered: 3,691
· Palm Springs
Confirmed Cases: 3,627
Deaths: 114
Recovered: 3,448
· Rancho Mirage
Confirmed Cases: 1,081
Deaths: 41
Recovered: 1,023
· Sky Valley
Confirmed Cases: 216
Deaths: 5
Recovered: 205
· Thermal
Confirmed Cases: 467
Deaths: 7
Recovered: 454
· Thousand Palms
Confirmed Cases: 1,026
Deaths: 8
Recovered: 1,008
· County Jails
There are 932 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 925 recoveries.·
· State Jails
There are 5,461 cases in the state's jails and 5,425 recoveries.
Comments