Riverside County reports 205 new cases, 28 deaths, & 5 more hospitalizations since Monday

Riverside County reported 205 new coronavirus cases since Monday, bringing the total up to 295,631 cases.

Riverside County Moves to Orange Tier, California could to lift all COVID 19 restrictions on June 15th

Riverside County moved to the orange tier, with the change going into effect on Wednesday.

Changes include, bars will be able to open outdoors with modifications, bowling alleys will open at 25% capacity, and restaurants can operate indoors at 50% capacity.

This comes as Governor Gavin Newsom announced that the state will soon be dropping the colored-tier system, as it plans to lift most coronavirus restrictions on businesses and workplaces by June 15.

“We can confidently say by June 15 that we can start to open up as business as usual, subject to ongoing mask-wearing and ongoing vigilance,” Newsom said. “So this is a big day.”

More Details: CA to lift all COVID 19 restrictions on June 15th, mask mandate will remain

Riverside County COVID Vaccine Appointments

COVID vaccine clinics are open across Riverside County for all residents 16 and older. You can schedule an appointment at: https://www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine.

Seniors who need assistance can dial 2-1-1.

Those who register must show proof of age/employment at the time of appointment.

Residents under 18 must have a parent or guardian with them when arriving to their vaccine appointment.

Check Out: Riverside County expands COVID vaccine eligibility to those 16 & older starting April 6

Testing

Riverside County have conducted 2,758,236 coronavirus tests since the pandemic began.

County health officials are urging the public to continue getting tested, which helps slow the spread of the virus and may contribute to Riverside County moving into the red tier.

Getting tested for #coronavirus helps slow the spread of the disease, and may also help Riverside County meet the red tier metric for adjusted case rate. #RivCoNOW #RUHealth https://t.co/By0VbszhKE pic.twitter.com/cdfWew3vCy — Dr. Cameron Kaiser (@RivCoDoc) February 24, 2021

Where to get tested

Remember, you can get tested even if you do not have symptoms. Testing is available to all county residents.

You are now able to get a free test at many Rite-Aids in the area. Click here for a full list of stores and to schedule your appointment.

Deaths and Recoveries

Riverside County reported 28 additional COVID-19 deaths since Monday. The total number of deaths is now 4,417.

Riverside County reported 82 recoveries since Monday. There are a total of 288,924 recoveries in Riverside County.

Hospitalizations

Hospitalizations increased by 5 patients over the past 24 hours, bringing the total up to 102.

The total number of COVID patients admitted into the ICU across Riverside County decreased by 2 patients, bringing the total to 21 patients.

This is the fewest amount of COVID patients in the ICU since March 30, 2020 (22 at the time)

Last week, Eisenhower Health and Desert Regional Medical Center both celebrated having 0 COVID patients in the ICU.

The SoCal region's ICU availability percentage is at 32.7%. The state's four-week projection has the availability going up to 38.4%.

