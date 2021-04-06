Will Riverside County be allowed to move into the next tier and when?

News Headlines

Governor Gavin Newsom will hold a press conference Tuesday, April 6th, as California Reaches 20 million vaccines administered, including 4 million in the hardest-hit communities.

As of Tuesday morning, Riverside County remains in the red tier of reopening. The county could be announced to move into the orange tier. In that tier places like bars will be able to open outdoors with modifications, bowling alleys could open at 25% capacity, and restaurants could operate at 50% capacity.

Other reopening guidelines in the orange and other tiers can be found under the Blueprint for a Safer Economy.

